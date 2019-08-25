Taylor Swift Discussed The Infamous VMA Interruption From Kanye West In Her Journal Entries

Taylor Swift recently shared a journal entry from one of the most infamous events of her career with her fans.

Us Weekly reports that the “Blank Space” singer penned a diary entry just days after Kanye West jumped on stage to interrupt her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. After a decade has passed since the interruption occurred, Swift decided to share the entry with her fans. Swift reportedly published the journal entry in the deluxe version of Lover, which was released on Friday, August 23. In the entry, Swift describes exactly what was going on in her mind during and after the act.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” the songstress wrote at the time. “Let’s just say, if you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life. Well… apparently…. It does.”

Many will recall that during the 2009 VMAs, Swift was up against Beyonce for Female Video of the Year. When Swift’s video for “You Belong With Me” won over Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” West jumped on stage just before Swift could begin her speech. The “All of the Lights” rapper took the microphone out of Swift’s hand and proclaimed that the “Drunk In Love” singer “had one of the best videos of all time!” The act shook the entire crowd, including Beyonce, who reportedly got emotional backstage after the ordeal.

10 years ago at the #VMAs, Kanye West said what many were thinking: Beyoncé deserved to win the “Best Female Video” award over Taylor Swift: https://t.co/85NiY7uhT5 pic.twitter.com/wujd9tRgcX — The Root (@TheRoot) August 22, 2019

Loading...

West’s public rant would eventually create a beef between him and Swift that was reignited in 2016. The Inquisitr previously reported that this time, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, got involved. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recorded Swift without the singer’s knowledge, as she approved of West using her name in his song, “Famous,” as well as her likeness in his video. Swift had previously denied that she approved of the song and video.

While Swift is sharing her direct thoughts after West interrupted her 10 years later, both she and West have discussed their exchange with each other publicly through the years. People reports that the day of his interruption, West apologized to Swift, her fans, and her mother in a blog post, which the rapper reportedly soon deleted. West then addressed the moment on several shows like The Tonight Show with then-host Jay Leno.

The year after the award show, Swift released “Innocent,” which many of her fans believed was a message to West.