Aussie Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘Wild Baby’

Tarsha Whitmore’s Instagram following is increasing for a reason. The Australian bombshell is fast-rising as the platform’s bikini queen, although Tarsha’s natural beauty, travel-centric feed, and carefree vibes are likely all contributors to her popularity. The model has taken to Instagram for another sizzling update, and this one definitely got noticed.

Earlier today, Tarsha updated her account. The 19-year-old was looking fit, fierce, and sexy in a bikini that definitely seemed out to showcase her love of animal prints. The model was photographed flaunting her curves in a super-tiny two-piece in leopard-prints, with fun criss-cross ties switching things up from the standard bikini look. The strung swimwear was hugging Tarsha’s every curve, although fans of this beauty would likely argue that Tarsha can handle even the most minimal of clothing items.

Tarsha was snapped leaning backward on an outdoor couch, with lush greenery in the background only seeming to make her sizzling swimwear and golden tan further pop. Tarsha delivered her direct and piercing gaze with a candid and somewhat-subdued expression, although the sexy look that’s this blonde’s trademark was all there.

A geo-tag from Tarsha placed her in Queensland, Australia. Travel she may, but this model will spend time in her homeland. A fun caption suggested that today’s swimwear wasn’t all that tame – possibly also suggesting that Tarsha herself has a fun streak.

Tarsha’s update proved popular in no time. It had racked up more than 5,800 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought more than 87 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, Tarsha was showered with love and praise, with many a fan giving her the thumbs-up on today’s swimwear.

Today did see Tarsha act as an influencer. Lounging around in bikinis may seem like an easy way to earn a living, but landing the gig in the first place is tough. With Instagram overflowing with competing new faces, Tarsha isn’t alone in working to grab attention from brands looking for models to collaborate with. Then again, with a bikini-ready body and a beauty that’s racked her up 536,000 followers, Tarsha may not have needed to run around begging. Brands are likely hitting her up all the time for the opportunity to do a little business.

Tarsha seems to have landed herself a major deal. Her Instagram bio announces her ambassador status with Oh Polly. The affordable clothing brand seems to be popular across Instagram’s swimwear models, although not many come with the prestige of ambassador status.

