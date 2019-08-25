Bella Thorne Eating A Hot Dog In A Bikini Has Instagram Shook

Bella Thorne doesn’t need to do much to rake in the engagement. The Midnight Sun actress has proven that she can rock Instagram with nothing more than a bikini and a hot dog, although the star’s photos today did come with a designer injection. Bella’s pink-and-white bikini was from French fashion house, Dior, but her post wasn’t about the high-end brand.

Bella’s photos came as side-by-side snaps. While the second batch showed Bella pulling faces as she held a copy of her Life Of A Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray book, the first delivered the 21-year-old’s appetite. Bella was seen seated cross-legged on what was likely a beach, with a hot dog in her hand and a caption suggesting that she wanted to be left alone to consume it. Bella was smiling in her photos, although she did mention being chased by the paparazzi. Given that media outlets have been exploding with snaps of Bella and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo this weekend, it can be assumed that the star has had her fill of being chased around by the cameras.

Bella appeared her usual, carefree self. The star didn’t seem to be wearing much – if any – makeup, with simple accessories of a necklace and wristwatches completing her look. Fans may have noticed that Bella was wearing watches on both hands, although the comments section didn’t suggest a fanbase too taken aback by this.

Bella’s update proved popular in very little time. It had racked up over 167,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 600 fans into the post’s comments section. By and large, responses were centered around Bella’s snack, although many fans simply told the star that she looks beautiful. Comments did, however, come in regarding the recent headlines Bella has made as her directorial career takes off with Pornhub.

Bella has spoken out about the Him & Her movie that she will be directing, via Complex.

“What inspired me to make the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female, and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario,” she said.

While much of Bella’s social media this summer has centered around the release of her new book, more recent updates have seen her begin the promo roll for her role with Pronhub. Today wasn’t one such update, but it definitely got noticed.

