Kanye West Spotted At The Cheesecake Factory In Hilarious Viral Fan Photo

The rapper was spotted dining at the chain with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and children, Saint and North.

Celebrities – they’re just like us. Rapper Kanye West was spotted dining at a Cheesecake Factory in Ohio over the weekend. According to a report from TMZ, West wasn’t alone in dining at the popular restaurant chain known for its desserts and expansive menu. West was joined by his wife, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West, and their 6-year-old daughter, North, and 3-year-old son, Saint.

But one Twitter user shared a photo the funny moment her mom saw the “Famous” rapper at the restaurant. The photo, which was shared by social media user Kayla Martens on Saturday, has amassed nearly 20 thousand likes and almost three thousand retweets on the social media platform.

The photo seems to show a woman trying to sneakily take a photo of the 42-year-old recording artist using the front facing camera on her phone. But it’s West’s seemingly deadpan glare right into the camera that is leaving Twitter users in hysterics, as they think the rapper and fashion designer caught on to the woman’s sly attempt at capturing a photo.

Here’s Kanye West looking at my mom while she takes a picture of him pic.twitter.com/YKa4wA2mj2 — KAYLA (@Martens_kayla) August 24, 2019

Some users on Twitter even noticed that the rapper looked eerily similar to a popular meme that originated from the children’s television show Arthur, even noting that the animated television character and West were wearing similar outfits.

But mostly, people just couldn’t get enough of the interaction between the tweeter’s mother and the rapper in the chain restaurant.

“This is hilarious,” one user tweeted.

Others wondered if West and the woman interacted following the funny photo snap.

“What happened after did he speak or anything?,” someone inquired, and sending a Tweet back to to the woman who posted the initial tweet.

In a follow up tweet, Martens told those interested in the tweet that she was not the one who snapped the picture of her mom, but joked that she was excited as the West family was the “only” group of celebrities to ever be spotted out and about in her town.

According to WHIO, the often-controversial rapper was spotted at the restaurant and snapped several photos with fans that made their way to social media. West’s appearance at the Ohio restaurant was prior to the “Gem City Shine,” a free benefit concert organized by comedian Dave Chappelle.

The concert is set to honor the victims of a mass shooting that took place in Dayton earlier this month that took nine lives. According to CNN, performers for the concert had not been announced, though it noted that West had been seen in the area and that his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West, had tweeted about the event.

The “Gem City Shine” concert was announced earlier this week on Wednesday by Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, per CNN.