R. Kelly Is Reportedly Taking Donations To Secure Michael Jackson’s Lawyer Tom Mesereau

Complex reports that R. Kelly, who is facing federal charges of alleged sex crimes and obstruction of justice, is eyeing Michael Jackson’s lawyer, Tom Mesereau. Although he’s struggling to find the cash, the disgraced R&B singer is reportedly turning to fans and people in the industry for help footing the bill.

Mesereau successfully defended actor Robert Blake, who was on trial for murdering his wife, and he got Jackson acquitted of child molestation charges. But even if Kelly gets the funding he needs to secure Mesereau, he’ll need to fire his current lawyer, Steven Greenberg, and establish a credible defense — an effort that could cost more than a million dollars.

Page Six reports that Greenberg said rumors of Kelly’s legal team eyeing Mesereau are a “complete load of crap.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Greenberg said that Kelly is having a tough time dealing with his current situation.

“I’ve seen him get very emotional,” he said, per The Chicago Sun Times.

“He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.”

Greenberg added the Kelly is illiterate and is used to being surrounded by people, suggesting that the move to a prison lifestyle is too much for the singer to handle.

According to NBC News, Kelly refused to leave his jail cell earlier this month and failed to show up for a scheduled court appearance. The appearance was a pre-trial hearing that involved updates on evidence for the trial and addressing bail. However, Greenberg said that the reports of Kelly refusing transport are “not 100-percent true.”

“I don’t want to discuss matters that I discussed with the U.S. Marshals Service in open court,” he said. “Suffice it to say, the Marshal Service says that moving Mr. Kelly is a large undertaking.”

As The Inquistr reported, Kelly’s arrest might have been the result of the explosive documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, that documented the decades of sexual abuse allegations against him. Per Yahoo News, Kim Foxx, the State’s Attorney in Cook County, Illinois, opened a tip line for people victimized by the singer shortly after the documentary was released.

According to Hennepin County State’s Attorney Mike Freeman, it’s important that Kelly’s victims from Minnesota get justice as well.

“Frankly, Minnesota victims deserve their day in court and that’s why we’re here,” he said. “In my view, too many prosecutors are ignoring victims. This one doesn’t.”

Despite the decades of accusations, Kelly remains adamant that he is innocent of the allegations against him. His next court date is on September 17.