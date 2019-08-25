‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Haley Kalil Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body In Minuscule White Two-Piece

Haley Kalil’s impressive bikini body is taking over Instagram yet again.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit bombshell took to her account on the social media platform on Saturday, August 24, to share yet another look at her flawless figure that has her fans in an absolute frenzy. In the shot, the 27-year-old wore a huge grin across her face and pointed straight at the camera, which captured the perfect snap of her in a minuscule white bikini that brought some serious heat to the social media platform.

Haley sent pulses racing in her sexy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. Her top featured a deep V neckline between its triangle-shaped cups that left an insane amount of cleavage well within eyesight, despite not standing center in front of the camera’s lens. Its single, thick strap wrapped tight around her rib cage and tied in the small of her back to emphasize her slender frame.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the two-piece set put on a display that was arguably the most NSFW element of Haley’s ensemble, but her 275,000 followers certainly did not seem to mind the scandalous look. The model’s barely there bottoms covered only what was necessary, and its thin waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection. The dangerously high-cut design also left Haley’s curvy booty and toned legs exposed almost in their entirety, while also revealing that the snap was unedited to show off her stretch marks — something her fans heaped praise on her for.

To complete her look, the stunner wore her signature red tresses down, which were flipped over to one side of her head and spilled over her shoulder in a messy fashion. She also sported a very minimal makeup look that let her freckles and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie began showering her latest post with love. The photo has racked up over 7,800 likes within less than 24 hours of going live on the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments on her jaw-dropping, unedited display.

“You look awesome,” one person wrote, while another said that her “stripes” — or stretchmarks — were “beautiful.”

Loading...

“Haley you look absolutely stunning in that bikini,” commented a third.

Haley is hardly a stranger to showing off her figure on social media. Another recent addition to her feed caught her rocking an eye-catching, bedazzled blue bikini while bending backwards into the ocean — a display that her thousands of followers went absolutely insane over.