Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Killer Body In Skimpy Black Bra & Skintight Leggings

Nicole Scherzinger has got it and she definitely knows how to flaunt it.

Currently, the former Pussycat Dolls front woman is in Australia where she’s serving as a judge on the panel of the hit show, Australia’s Got Talent. The bombshell has been traveling between the land down under and the United States for other engagements but recently, she landed back in Australia where she immediately went to work at the gym.

In the sexy new post that was shared with fans, Nicole strikes a killer pose at Barry’s Bootcamp in Sydney. For the cool shot, she jumps in the air, putting one leg in front of the other and showing off her killer figure to fans in a hot outfit. The bombshell leaves little to the imagination while popping out of a tiny black bra that fits her like a glove. Her toned abs take centerstage in the shot and she pairs the look with some insanely tight black and white leggings.

Nicole appears to be makeup-free and rocks a white hat on her head with her ponytail coming through on one end. She completes the look with a pair of black Nike shoes. Just behind her is a white wall that reads “work(out) and be nice to people.” Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Nicole a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 40,000 likes and upwards of 250 comments.

Many followers commented on the photo to let Nicole know that her body looks incredible while countless others applauded her for staying so disciplined in the gym. A few others fans simply didn’t have any words for the sultry new shot and commented with emoji instead.

“Always my queen Nicole,” one follower raved with two flame emoji attached to the end of the photo.

“Omfg I work in that building! Can I get a pic with you one time! Still happy with the smile and wave you gave me from your car last week,” a second fan commented with a series of red heart emoji.

“So proud of you. Truly a lady in all senses of the word. Much love,” a third fan wrote.

It’s easy to see that Nicole takes fitness and keeping active very seriously as she regularly shares workout photos and videos with fans. The singer also posts her fair share of bikini shots and it’s safe to say that she looks amazing in pretty much anything that she puts on her body.