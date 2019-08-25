Sierra Skye Sizzles In Lacy Lingerie, Instagram Can’t Handle The Mystery Hand Feeling Her

Sierra Skye has delivered a particularly unusual update. The model and social media sensation almost exclusively appears alone on her feed, with regular swimwear displays seeing the blonde rock her bikinis solo. As one of Instagram’s more private faces, Sierra isn’t one to showcase her private life – or, indeed, much else about the way she fills her days. The odd Instagram story will inform fans of Sierra’s frozen yogurt snacks or backstage moments, but by and large, this lady comes as a closed book.

Earlier today, Sierra updated her account. The photo showed the blonde lying back on her bed in a sexy white lingerie set that seemed to fit her frame perfectly. The lacy and feminine number wasn’t overly raunchy, fitting in with the girly twist Sierra often adds to her updates – pinks and pastels are a favorite with this beauty.

Today’s snap didn’t see Sierra solo, though. The bottom right-hand-side of the photo showed a hand feeling Sierra’s hip. The hand was underneath the model’s underwear, although it wasn’t sending out anything too saucy. Nonetheless, with what also appeared to be a knee captured by the camera, fans were likely wondering who Sierra was keeping company with. The model didn’t mention her companion by name, although her caption hinting that she didn’t want to be woken – Sierra had closed eyes – definitely pointed towards the update featuring two people.

Fan responses quickly poured in – unsurprisingly, many centered around the mystery hand, which may well have belonged to a male.

“Luckiest guy ever,” one fan wrote.

“Who’s touching my girl,” another wrote with alien emoji.

“I thought I said don’t show my hand” came from one witty fan.

“So jealous…” was another comment.

Not all replies seemed geared towards mentioning the hand, but there was no denying that a hefty chunk of Sierra’s fans seemed out to debunk the situation (or simply comment on it).

“Keep hands off my girl,” one fan joked.

“Take your hands off my woman!” another added.

Sierra’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 22,000 likes in just 45 minutes. The same time frame brought over 282 fans into the post’s comments section.

Today’s post may have been unusual on account of Sierra being joined by someone else, but it also bucked the trend for seeing the model in lingerie. Sierra has rocked sexy underwear sets before, but her account largely seems to reflect her greatest love: swimwear.

Sierra has 4.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including country singer Jessie James Decker, plus Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara.