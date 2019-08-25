Khloe Kardashian Praises Lamar Odom For Telling His Truth In Latest ‘KUWTK’ Preview Clip

Khloe Kardashian has nothing but kind words to say about Lamar Odom and his revealing memoir, Darkness to Light.

In a preview clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Revenge Body star is fully supportive of Lamar’s choice to share details about his life for the world to see. In the clip, Khloe’s sister Kim checks in on her after Lamar begins his press run for the book, which debuted back in May. E! News reports that when Kim asked Khloe her thoughts on Lamar airing out details of the couple’s marriage, Khloe was seemingly unbothered. True Thompson’s mom said in the clip that she was “fine” with the interviews Lamar did on behalf of his book. Khloe also shared that she felt the press run would be “healing” for the former NBA star.

“A lot of this stuff wasn’t my place to ever talk about, but it’s definitely his place as this happened to him,” Khloe said. “I actually think it’s really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he’s had. Like, the depths of it.”

The Good American CEO also shared that she was appreciative of Lamar’s honesty when it came to dealing with the fame that comes with dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. She said that Odom’s reflections on “loving filming” were something that she confirmed was true. She also shared that the exes’ short-lived KUWTK spinoff, Khloe & Lamar was Lamar’s idea.

“He pushed and pushed and pushed,” the E! personality notes. “He’s like, ‘I loved it!’ I was like, ‘Oh good.’ Just stay in your truth.”

Khloe and Lamar married back in 2009 after dating for one month. In addition to their reality show, the two launched a unisex fragrance together called Unbreakable Bond, per Ok! Magazine. Four years later, Khloe filed for divorce from the former Lakers player but withdrew the legal documents in order to take care of Lamar after he fell into a coma at a brothel in Las Vegas. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016.

Lamar says Khloé will always have a special place in his heart. "She was my angel, when I woke up out of the coma, my memory was terrible and I couldn’t walk or talk, and just her spirit, always being there."https://t.co/s2OSO0Xvqw pic.twitter.com/54g5LXymxc — Complex (@Complex) June 5, 2019

Since finalizing their divorce, both Khloe and Lamar have moved on. Khloe was in a relationship with the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, until 2019. The couple ended their relationship for good after Tristan was allegedly caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend, per The Inquisitr.

Loading...

Lamar announced earlier this month that he is in a new relationship via Instagram. The Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a photo of him and his new love, fitness instructor Sabrina Parr, on his Instagram page.