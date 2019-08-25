Kelly Gale Flashes Her Booty And Legs In Impossibly Tiny Blue Thong Bikini

Kelly Gale is showing off her famous bikini body yet again on Instagram, and her fans are going absolutely nuts for it.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret model’s flawless figure was shared on Saturday, August 24. In the skin baring snap, the 24-year-old appeared to be standing on the edge of a pool, as the ground around her was completely damp. She stood with her curvaceous backside to the camera, which was also able to capture the stunning scene around her that consisted of luscious greenery and the nearly cloudless blue sky. While the view around her was nothing short of stunning, what made the day “great” for Kelly — as well as her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform — was that she spent it in a bikini, and looked nothing short of incredible in it.

Kelly’s barely-there two-piece left very little to the imagination, and her fans certainly seemed unharmed by the NSFW display. While most of the top half of her royal blue swimsuit was left out of the frame, she did turn at the hips to flash a hint of the number and reveal that it left a considerable amount of sideboob well within eyesight. Aiding in her risque morning ensemble was the bikini’s thong-style bottoms, which provided hardly any coverage to her lower half. The impossibly tiny piece left the babe’s curvy booty and endlessly long legs very much on display, and flaunted her impressive physique that has been toned after countless sessions at the gym.

The Swedish bombshell had her dark hair styled in a loose blowout, which was flipped over her back and slightly blew in the breeze around her. She turned her head towards the camera to flash a hint of her glam for the sexy, impromptu photo shoot, which consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking feature pop.

Fans went absolutely wild for the newest scandalous addition to Kelly’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the sensual shot has already accrued more than 46,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live to her page, as well as hundreds of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Kelly had the “best derriere in the world.”

“Perfect body,” commented a third.

Kelly is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw the stunner showing off her slender frame and posterior in a cheeky yellow one-piece — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.