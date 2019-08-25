Victoria Beckham Is Braless & Effortlessly Chic On Yacht With Elton John

Pop star-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham always looks effortlessly chic, no matter where she is, including when she’s out on a boat with her celebrity friends.

In her latest Instagram update, Victoria shared a snap with her followers that had them all losing their minds. Victoria went on a yachting adventure with her husband, former professional soccer player David Beckham, as well as pop icon Elton John and his husband, David Furnish.

Victoria perched on an upholstered seat on the yacht wearing a white maxi-dress that seemed like the ideal summer outfit. The dress had interesting details at the neckline that showed off her shoulders, and the remainder of the dress flowed down and gave her major Greek goddess vibes. She accessorized with a gold necklace and pulled her hair back in a low bun. Victoria also opted to leave the bra behind to enjoy the summer breeze on the yacht in total comfort. She finished the look with black leather sandals.

To the left, Elton John rocked a pair of shorts and a brightly colored button-down shirt. His partner, pictured at Victoria’s right, opted for a similar outfit, adding a hat to accessorize. Both men rocked sunglasses and smiled at the camera.

David Beckham, who was to the furthest right in the shot, wore a simple white shirt underneath a beige button-down that was left open, and paired it with navy pants and a braided belt. He seemed to be feeling the casual vibe as well, and kicked off his shoes to go barefoot on the yacht. Like the other two men, David added a pair of sunglasses to complete his look, while Victoria kept her face accessory-free.

Victoria’s followers loved the glimpse into her yachting adventure with two fellow celebrities, and the snap received over 197,000 likes within just one hour. She kept the caption simple, gushing over her yachting companions and sweetly telling them how much she and David both love and care for them.

Many fans weighed in on her summer-chic look, and clearly loved the more unstructured, casual side of Victoria.

Loading...

“Loving that dress!” one fan said.

“Can I please have that dress to get married in!!!!!” another said.

One follower’s gaze first went to Elton’s bright look, and the fan commented “ELTON’S OUTFIT” with a string of emoji.

While Victoria always looks chic when she walks the red carpet, she’s not afraid to show parts of her personal life on Instagram. She frequently shares snaps of her adorable family, as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses into her business life.