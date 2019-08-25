Larsa Pippen’s Orange Bikini Vegas Pic Has Instagram Zooming In On One Body Part

Larsa Pippen is proving that she’s still a bikini queen. The former Real Housewives of Miami star may be 45-years-old, but age is just a number for this hottie. The mother of four has taken to Instagram from Sin City, with a poolside photo seeming apt for the aforementioned location. Larsa was looking sizzling in her tiny orange bikini, with the camera taking in her frame in a full-length shot.

The photo showed Larsa standing with her arms placed above her head. The star was in the shade, but her fit and curvy body was steaming things up by virtue of being showcased in a string two-piece. Larsa had chosen to wear her much-loved electric shade, although this star doesn’t do things halfway. Larsa’s toenails were painted to match her swimwear, with fans appearing to have noticed it.

"You have beautiful toes," one fan wrote.

“Cute toes,” another added.

“Orange ya glad she’s bae!! pink toes too,” was another comment.

For an update that appeared to showcase how much fun Larsa was having in Las Vegas, the response definitely seemed to prove that this reality face comes with a beady-eyed fanbase.

“Pretty feet,” one fan told Larsa.

“Pretty toes,” was another comment.

Responses were, of course, not exclusive to Larsa's fans honing in on her feet. The star was sent praise overall, with many fans opting for emoji responses.

The update also proved popular, racking up over 10,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 134 fans into the post’s comments section.

Larsa has been making headlines this year. The star’s split from NBA icon Scottie Pippen still proves a major talking point, but Larsa has fronted media outlets for other reasons. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cheating scandal that catapulted Jordyn Woods, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson to front-page news in February included Larsa: the star’s voice was heard informing the Kardashian family of Woods’ involvement with the NBA player. Larsa has also made headlines since for suggesting that Jordyn and Tristan always had “chemistry,” per Paper Mag.

Larsa may not be the most featured face on the hit E! show, but fans of it will know that Larsa is a semi-regular. As a close friend of the Kardashians, Larsa also appears in social media images with the Calabasas-based family, and a photo posted to Larsa’s account in July saw her join 40-year-old Kourtney.

