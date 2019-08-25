Devon Sawa Talks ‘Final Destination’ Reboot

Devon Sawa is currently making the promotional rounds to discuss his upcoming film, The Fanatic, which also stars John Travolta as a man named Moose who is stalking his favorite celebrity, Hunter Dunbar, played by Sawa. After chatting about the new project, Sawa went on to reminisce on some of his past movies, including Final Destination, according to a report from ComicBook.

Earlier this year, it was announced that there would be a reboot of the supernatural horror film, with the writers of the Saw movie franchise at the helm, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

When asked if he’ll be a part of the upcoming installment, Sawa said it’s unlikely.

“I don’t think there will be an involvement,” Sawa replied. “They essentially started fresh every time, kind of, but I guess this is a whole new team. If you’re asking whether I am joining the franchise again, I wouldn’t place your bet on that.”

The actor went on to share his favorite movie of the franchise and expressed his excitement at the idea of the new film possibly introducing a new audience to the older releases.

“I went to the premiere of number five. I thought that was the best one of the series just because of the 3D and the directors did a fantastic job,” he said. “So I am excited. I have always been excited and, you know, it gets people watching the first again. It starts the whole debate. Is it better than the first? It’s a good time.”

While the actor doesn’t seem interesting in getting involved with the new Final Destination project, he did reveal a sequel that he’d love to be associated with.

According to a separate report from ComicBook, Sawa said he’d make an Idle Hands reboot “in a heartbeat.” Idle Hands was initially released in 1999 and told the story of a typical stoner teenager, Anton Tobias, played by Sawa, whose hand becomes possessed and begins killing the people around him, even after they were removed off from his body. The film also starred Vivica A. Fox as Debi LeCure, Seth Green as Mick, Jessica Alba as Molly, and Elden Henson as Pnub.

Sawa acknowledges that a sequel for the film would be a long-shot since the original wasn’t a huge hit at the time, but says he’d still like the opportunity to reunite with Henson, Green, Fox, Alba, and the rest of the gang.

The Fanatic hits theaters on August 30, followed by a digital release on September 6.