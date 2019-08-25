Hilary Duff Reveals If Lizzie McGuire Is A Mom, Talks About The Upcoming Reboot: ‘I’m A Little Intimidated’

Many shows from the ’90s and 2000s have been rebooted over the past few years and now a Disney Channel favorite is making a comeback. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hilary Duff gushed on social media that Lizzie McGuire would be making a comeback. Now, the 31-year-old mom of two is opening up to PEOPLE about the show and admits that she is “intimidated.”

“I’m not gonna lie: I’m a little intimidated. I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me. When I was 13, it was such a big part of me … I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that.”

Hilary played the title role from 2001-2004 on The Disney Channel. The show followed Lizzie as she navigated growing up and school with her best friends Miranda and Gordo. While Hilary will be returning to the title role, it is unclear if Lalaine and Adam Lamberg, who played her best friends, will return to the show.

In an interview with ET Online, when asked what the chances are of some of Lizzie’s old friends returning, Hilary teased, “The chances are high! I can’t tell you too much, but I think that people are going to be very surprised and excited.”

Of course, now that Lizzie is grown up, things will be different than what fans watched on The Disney Channel. Hilary revealed that Lizzie now lives in New York and has her dream job. Although Hilary Duff is a mom in real life, she revealed that Lizzie McGuire is not yet a mom. Hilary gushed that she and Lizzie McGuire are similar in a lot of ways, but that there are also differences between the fictional character and herself. The actress also explained that she has had the opportunity to be involved with the creative process.

Lizzie McGuire is not the only show that Hilary will be working on, though. She will also be filming for Season 7 of the show Younger. She revealed that both shows will film on different coasts and talked about how that will impact her parenting.

“It’s going to be challenging. Being a mom is my No. 1 role in life, so I’m a little worried, but we’re going to make it all happen.”

Hilary is the mom to two kids, a 7-year-old son named Luca and a 10-month-old daughter named Banks.

Disney is launching a streaming service Disney+ on November 12 and fans will be able to catch up with the original Lizzie McGuire series as well as the Lizzie McGuire movie.