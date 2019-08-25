Susan Lucci Looks Smoking Hot On Visit To Briermere Farm

Soap opera legend Susan Lucci, who spent over 40 years playing Erica Kane on the soap All My Children, recently shared a stunning shot on her Instagram page documenting one of her adventures.

In the shot she shared, Lucci rocked a pair of white capri pants that flattered her svelte figure and a simple black top. A pair of peep-toe wedges and a white purse completed the look, and she had on a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s rays. Her overall vibe was super-chic as she stood in front of Briermere Farm in upstate New York.

Briermere Farm is famous for the pies they make, and Lucci shared her excitement about finally having the time to make it out to pick up a few sweet treats. According to the Briermere Farm website, their mile-long list of pies available this summer includes everything from standard peach, cherry, and strawberry rhubarb to flavors such as apple rhubarb, boysenberry, raspberry plum, blueberry cream, chocolate cream, coconut meringue, and much more.

Lucci didn’t share with her followers how many pies she picked up during her summer adventure, but given that the Briermere Farm website shares instructions for how to freeze pies, it appears that visitors often pick up a few flavors to bring home.

Lucci’s followers loved the summery snap, which received over 1,100 likes within less than an hour. The picture-perfect building has a clear sign on the front, a charming green roof, and plenty of hanging plants and potted plants displayed right out front.

Many of her followers were obviously fans of the spot as well as of Lucci herself, and weighed in in the comments section.

“They are the BEST! Get the raspberry cream next time – so good,” one fan said.

“A true long islander. Always stunning!” another fan said.

Loading...

Another follower lamented the loss of Erica Kane from television screens, and told Lucci, “Wish you were still on All My Children! You still look amazing!”

“You are stunning as per usual!!” another fan said.

Given how gorgeous she looks in photographs, it can be hard to believe that Lucci is over 70-years-old — 72 to be exact.

She’s still keeping busy and has plenty of projects in the works, her most recent being a Broadway shot entitled “Celebrity Autobiography.” She’s been sharing glimpses of the show behind the scenes, and she’s also been highlighting the performers who make an appearance.