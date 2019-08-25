Blake Lively’s Baby Bump On Full Display As Due Date Nears

Lively's husband actor Ryan Reynolds revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram Sunday.

Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are getting closer to welcoming their third child into the world, as the actress, who announced she was expecting a baby earlier this year, showed off her growing baby bump in a new photo posted by her husband.

Lively announced she was pregnant with her third child at the premiere for Reynold’s movie Detective Pikachu in May of this year. According to some investigative work by Romper, Lively was likely in her second trimester when the actress announced her pregnancy, as many women wait to announce their pregnancies until they reach this stage. Rumors that Lively and Reynolds were expecting another child began swirling about a month prior to Lively’s May announcement, which also supports the theory that the Gossip Girl actress had been pregnant for some time before making the announcement.

Lively hasn’t been too active on her Instagram page since her pregnancy announcement, though a photo posted May 11 from the movie premiere shows a visibly happy Lively grabbing onto a noticeable baby bump as Reynolds holds onto his pregnant wife.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the always adorable couple caught the attention of the internet on Sunday when Reynolds dug up and posted “unflattering” photos of the 32-year-old actress on his Instagram page in celebration of her birthday. The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl actress regularly take to social media to troll each other, per the report from The Inquisitr. Reynolds posted the photos of Lively while wishing his pregnant wife a happy birthday.

Although Lively hasn’t documented her expanding belly on her Instagram, her husband has provided evidence of the transformation as part of his birthday post on Instagram. In the one of the photos he posted Sunday, Lively is seen next to her husband holding on to a much larger baby bump than was seen earlier this summer on the Detective Pikachu red carpet.

Romper predicts that Lively and Reynolds will welcome the latest addition to their family sometime this fall, most likely in either September or October, though Lively has not revealed her exact due date.

According to Cosmopolitan, the famous duo made their first public appearance in 2010 at Comic Con when they were cast in the lead roles for Green Lantern. At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansen, though the couple would announce their divorce in December of that year. Reynolds and Lively were confirmed dating in December 2011, about a year after Reynold’s divorce, when they were spotting holding hands, per Cosmopolitan.

The two tied the knot in 2012, and the couple currently has two children — daughter James, who was born in 2015 and her sister Inez, who was born the following year.