Prince Andrew Denies Knowledge Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Underage Sex Trafficking Ring In New Statement

As details of Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continue to trickle out, all eyes are on the 59-year-old. The National Post reports that Andrew broke his silence Saturday to claim that he never saw anything in Epstein’s behavior that indicated that he was involved with exploiting and trafficking underage girls.

“I deplore the exploitation of any human being and would not condone, participate in, or encourage any such behaviour,” he said in the statement.

In a separate statement, a representative of Buckingham Palace said that after Epstein’s 2008 conviction and jail sentence, Andrew only visited Epstein once, in 2010. Interestingly, around the same time, Andrew reportedly helped arrange for Epstein to pay 15,000 pounds (about $24,500) to pay down Andrew’s debts to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andrew reportedly received a foot massage at Epstein’s home from a young Russian woman. The revelation was made in an essay by science journalist Evgeny Morozov published by The New Republic. The essay includes an email sent by literary super-agent, John Brockman, to his client, Morozov, in 2013.

“Last time I visited his house (the largest private residence in NYC), I walked in to find him in a sweatsuit and a British guy in a suit with suspenders, getting foot massages from two young well-dressed Russian women,” the email read.

“After grilling me for a while about cyber-security, the Brit, named Andy, was commenting on the Swedish authorities and the charges against Julian Assange,” it continued.

Epstein’s death at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was declared a suicide by New York’s Chief Medical Examiner. Although Attorney General William Barr launched a federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, he claims that nothing thus far undermines the ruling that the disgraced financier committed suicide.

Per The Inquisitr, the Justice Department confirmed that Epstein was taken off suicide watch ⁠— which he was placed on following his first attempt ⁠— before he successfully hanged himself to death. NBC News reports that Epstein was removed from suicide watch by a doctor-level psychologist who evaluated him and determined he wasn’t a threat to himself.

Following Epstein’s suicide, the jail’s warden, Lamine N’Diaye was temporarily reassigned, and the two guards who were responsible for Epstein at the time of his death were placed on leave. In addition, investigators are reportedly looking into whether the guards were sleeping on duty at the time of Epstein’s death.

Barr also replaced Hugh Hurwitz, the acting director of the federal Bureau of Prisons, with Kathleen Hawk Sawyer.