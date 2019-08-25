Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

Brazilian model Barbara Fialho, who is best known for being associated with Victoria’s Secret for many years, has recently given birth to her first child, baby Maria.

The 31-year-old model shares the baby with her husband, Rohan Marley, the son of the late singer, Bob Marley. The couple dated for quite some time before tying the knot in March this year.

Barbara announced the arrival of baby Maria through an Instagram video, where she could be seen playing flute for her daughter.

The model could be seen dressed in a black shirt with her hair woven into multiple braids, while baby Maria could be seen lying in a cot, responding to the tune by moving her arms.

In the caption of the video, Barbara just wrote “Maria”, a name that Barbara and Rohan decided before the birth of the baby.

Within a few minutes of posting, the video has garnered more than 9,000 views, about 4,600 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers congratulated the model on becoming a mom.

Fellow models Aline Weber and Shanina Shaik also liked the video.

“You are the best mother I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“God bless you. Sending thousands of hearts,” another one wrote.

While a third one wrote that both the mom and the daughter are beautiful.

Three weeks ago, Barbara informed her fans that the baby is about to arrive by posting a nude picture of herself, where her pregnant tummy could be clearly seen.

The model censored her breasts with her arms and posed next to a glass fence that overlooked a river. The beautiful picture featured the model looking at the sunset.

A lot of her fellow VS models liked the picture, including Leomie Anderson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro, Gizele Oliveira, Lorena Rae, Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, and Lauren Layne, among others.

According to an article by People, Marley, 46, already has seven children, five of whom are shared with his ex-girlfriend Lauryn Hill, and two with his former wife.

Regarding his marriage with Fialho, the singer told People that she’s the one for him.

“I have met my perfect match. We are friends and partners in life. And I love her very much.”

Per the piece, Barbara was very happy with the wedding because Marley made her dream come true by going all the way to her hometown so that the couple could get married in the presence of the model’s family.

“He is my best friend and the love of my life,” Barbara said of her husband, per the article.