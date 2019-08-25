Jess Hunt Exposes Bikini Booty In ‘Spring Break’ Photo With A Camera Angle That Should Be Illegal

Jess Hunt is proving that embracing the American spirit doesn’t require holding an U.S. passport. The British model and influencer has taken to Instagram with a swimsuit update directly centering around the well-known college event of spring break. While the annual vacation doesn’t exist in the U.K., enough American movies have made the culture surrounding the week-long vacation well-known in Britain.

Jess’ photos came with a sun-drenched setting, a parched background, and a raunchy angle that was pushing the boundaries. The model appeared shot from behind in both of her photos, although the first was definitely upping the ante. Here, Jess was seen turning around to face the camera, although the lens’ focus seemed geared towards capturing her super-peachy rear. The blonde wasn’t wearing the world’s tiniest bikini – while the black briefs were on the tight side, their skimpiness was contrasted by an unusual and crop top-style top.

Jess posed for her photo with more than just her booty on display, though. The Brit’s curvy hips and toned thighs were on show, with fans also seeing hints of her beautiful face from behind a pair of tinted shades and wisps of blond hair flying around her face.

A quick swipe to the right showed Jess appearing to be in motion from whipped hair, although the booty display likely ticked boxes for her fans.

Jess’ update definitely proved popular, racking up over 23,000 likes within ten hours of going live. The same time frame brought over 145 fans into the post’s comments section. A comment was left from British reality star and The Only Way Is Essex face Lauren Pope.

While Jess’ black bikini update didn’t come as a promotional one, others on the star’s account have seen her act as an influencer. An update made approximately one week ago once again saw Jess rocking a black two-piece, although the string bikini donned in that photo came with a mention: Jess had name-dropped White Fox Boutique. Lower-profile as this brand may be compared to the likes of Fashion Nova or Pretty Little Thing, it seems to be a popular label amid Instagram’s swimwear faces. Australian model Abby Dowse is a fan.

Loading...

Jess’ account isn’t exclusive to swimwear, though. The model regularly updates her account in stylish dresses or summer tops, with lingerie also included. Given the goddess body that this girl comes with, though, it’s of little surprise why her swimwear updates are so popular.

Jess has 556,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by models Demi Rose and Tarsha Whitmore, plus Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade.