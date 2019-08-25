Lori Loughlin Reportedly Spending More Time At Church As Bel-Air Pals Distance Themselves Amid College Scandal

The actress rarely leaves the house, but she attends weekly Mass services at a Beverly Hills church.

Lori Loughlin is spending a lot of time indoors in the months since she was arrested in the nationwide Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal in which she was accused of buying her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. The Fuller House veteran is reportedly spending most of her time behind closed doors at her massive Bel-Air mansion to avoid paparazzi in the wake of her legal woes, but she does leave the house for one weekly trek.

A source told Page Six that Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli “are being contemplative and spiritual right now. ” So perhaps it’s no surprise that they do show up for weekly services at The Church of the Good Shepherd, a Beverly Hills Catholic church where they reportedly “feel a lot of support.”

While the church’s parishioners have welcomed the fallen couple with open arms, other friends have distanced themselves. The insider noted that socially prominent pals of the wealthy pair are worried about being “ostracized by association,” so they are now pulling back from reaching out and socializing with the former Hallmark Channel star and her husband.

“They’re calling less, inviting less. Hanging back — for now. If [Giannulli and Loughlin] are not convicted, everything will go back to the way it was. But if they are, well, they might want to move. It’s sort of Bel-Air ‘Bonfire of the Vanities.’ ”

Although friends and neighbors in their circle are pulling back from their association with Loughlin and Giannulli, the actress still has her former TV families in her corner. Page Six notes that Loughlin’s former Where Calls the Heart co-star Paul Greene has said he supports his friend despite her personal troubles.

“When someone’s your friend and something happens to them, you don’t stop being their friend,” the actor said.

Fuller House star Bob Saget was previously caught by TMZ and when asked about Lori Loughlin’s college admission scandal he made it seem like he is there for her.

“You love who you love in your life,” the actor said. “I’m on the team of people that I love, but life’s complicated.”

And at the Kids’ Choice Awards that aired just after Loughlin’s scandal broke, her co-star Candace Cameron Bure used her acceptance speech to remind fans that the Fuller House cast sticks together like a real family.

“Family sticks together no matter what,” Candace Cameron Bure said as she accepted Fuller House’s Kids’ Choice Award in March, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Bure reminded the audience that even through the hard times, families support, encourage and pray for each other and “stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

Lori Loughlin will need all the love, prayers, and friendship she can get. The once-beloved actress and her wealthy husband each face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty of all charges against them. Loughlin and Giannulli are due in federal court in Boston next week, The Boston Herald reports.