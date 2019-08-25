Angelina Jolie Admits She Is ‘Not Feeling Very Strong’ Amid Divorce And Sending Son Maddox Off To College

It’s not been the easiest stretch for Angelina Jolie, and the actress admitted this weekend that she’s “not feeling very strong” as she sends her oldest child off to college and tries to complete a very complicated divorce with Brad Pitt.

The actress appeared on the red carpet for Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday and spoke to an E! News reporter about her recently busy life. As The Inquisitr noted, Angelina was seen holding back tears as she dropped off son Maddox at college in South Korea, where the 18-year-old is enrolled in a biochemistry course at Yonsei University.

“I’m like everybody and… especially these last few years haven’t been the easiest, and I haven’t felt very strong. There’s something when you’re not feeling very strong, where you push yourself,” Jolie said, via Radar Online.

Dropping off her oldest to university has not been the only family drama for Jolie in recent months. She has also been through a long and very drawn-out divorce from husband Brad Pitt. They have been through years of court drama as they tried to work on the terms of their divorce and custody agreement, with no apparent end in sight. As The Blast reported back in June, the couple seemed to have a breakthrough as they made a deal on custody that would give Pitt more and more custody of their children over time.

“The specifics of the deal are confidential but according to our sources, Pitt gets less than 50% custody of the couple’s six children. We’re told Pitt will see an increase in his custodial time with the kids but it will come in stages,” the report noted.

But the couple’s combined fortune appeared to be the main sticking point in their divorce. As the report added, there are hundreds of millions of dollars in hard cash and property that the couple has to account for, and so far they are locked in negotiations with no end in sight. Earlier this year, Jolie handed over a trove of financial information to Pitt’s team of lawyers as part of the court negotiations.

‘There is nothing more attractive – you might even say enchanting – than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions.’ Read Angelina Jolie in her own words in our September issue, out now. pic.twitter.com/VxdZPDGM8S — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) August 19, 2019

While it may be a difficult time right now for Jolie, she doesn’t get a break from her very busy schedule. At the Disney expo in Anaheim this weekend, she was pulling double duty, promoting both the upcoming sequel Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, set to release October 18 of this year and her new role as Thena in Marvel’s Eternals, which has a tentative November 2020 release date.