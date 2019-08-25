Anthony Scaramucci Denies Switching Parties After Showing Up To Joe Biden Campaign Stop

Scaramucci insisted he's still a registered Republican and is actively seeking to find a primary challenger to take on President Donald Trump.

Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director who served in that capacity for 11 days, has fired several shots at President Donald Trump in an ongoing back-and-forth verbal scuffle.

And while it’s not uncommon for former White House officials to tell everyone how they really feel after being fired or resigning from their positions, what is rare is to see those same people at a campaign stop for the frontrunner of the Democratic presidential candidate field.

Scaramucci was spotted on Saturday at the Blue Dream Gala, an event hosted by the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons — and an event that happened to be headlined by former vice president Joe Biden, according to the Washington Examiner.

Given Scaramucci’s recent departure from the Trump train, the Washington Examiner asked the former White House staffer if his presence at the gala indicated a potential party switch.

“I’m a registered Republican. I haven’t switched my support to Vice President Biden, but I will be working to find a nominee to challenge Donald Trump because he’s lost his mind and we’ve got to get someone here before we lose the election 2020,” Scaramucci replied.

Earlier this month, Scaramucci warned that Trump would eventually turn on the “entire country” and has called for Republicans to speak out about the president’s “depredations.”

According to The Hill, In an op-ed for the Washington Post last week, the New York financier, in no uncertain terms, sounded the call for Republicans to go public with any grievances they might have against the president.

“I challenge my fellow Republicans to summon the nerve to speak out on the record against Trump. Defy the culture of fear he has created, and go public with the concerns you readily express in private. Hold on to your patriotism,” he wrote.

Anthony Scaramucci made a surprise appearance at a Joe Biden campaign stop following his Twitter feud with Trump https://t.co/E4mehzyLlN — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 25, 2019

Loading...

According to Vox, one only has to look back to early July to see Scaramucci voicing his prediction that Trump would win over 40 states in the 2020 election. But after Trump began his tweet attacks on members of The Squad — remarks that were condemned by the Democrat-controlled House as “racist” — Scaramucci began his salvo of attacks on the president.

Not long after that debacle, Scaramucci called Trump’s visit to El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio — the locations of two deadly mass shootings — a “catastrophe,” accusing the president of making the trips about him and less about the victims and families affected by the shootings.

Trump fired back with a disparaging tweet against his former employee, calling him a “so-called television expert” while claiming Scaramucci was not fit for the job he was hired for in the White House.

The feud between the two escalated from there, with multiple attacks from both sides. On Friday, in an MSNBC interview, Scaramucci insisted that Trump is having a “total mental breakdown.”