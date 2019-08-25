Kara Del Toro Rubs In Tanning Oil In Tiniest Blue Bikini, Near-Breaking Instagram

Kara Del Toro has reminded her fans what goes on behind the scenes – the Guess model may appear to spend her life basking in the sun, but Kara doesn’t arrive without backup. The Texan has updated her Instagram with a reminder that she’s both a lover of tanning oil and an influencer – while the post likely netted the model some profits, Kara does seem to be a face who genuinely digs the merch she promotes.

Kara’s video today came from an indoor bathroom setting. The blonde was seen leaning against a white bowl sink with wood-paneled walls adding rustic touches. This update wasn’t about the interior decor, though. Kara was sizzling in a tiny navy-blue bikini, with her summer-ready body on show. The camera hadn’t taken Kara in full length, but it had more than captured her super-slim waist, rock-hard abs, plus the shapely hips and cleavage that Kara is so known for.

Kara was seen smiling and laughing as she applied a bottle of Bali Body tanning lotion to herself before rubbing it in. The application seemed to be a comprehensive one, with Kara applying the product on her arms, legs, and stomach.

Fans were likely blown away by the final part of Kara’s video, though – the model blew her fans a kiss as the video closed.

This girl seems to have the ability to eat Instagram alive. Kara’s video had racked up over 19,000 views within just 55 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 118 fans into the post’s comments section.

Interestingly, Kara’s caption had mentioned that laughter builds up abdominal muscles. Given the ripped stomach that this model comes with, fans are likely wondering whether Kara spends her entire life laughing. Of course, her caption was a joking one. Fans may be interested to hear Kara’s actual workout philosophies. Speaking to Toronto Paradise, the model revealed what appeared to be a balance-minded approach to health, fitness, and nutrition.

“I go hiking at least 3 times a week, I also do yoga and meditation. I try to eat healthy most of the time, but I do love pizza and chocolate. I just make sure to amp up my workouts after I indulge, you have to indulge every once in a while or you’ll go crazy, but a healthy well-balanced diet is important, making sure you’re doing cardio at least 3 times a week and drinking lots of green tea, it boosts the metabolism.”

For a girl who digs pizza and chocolate, it looks like Kara is blessed from above. Fans wishing to see more of Kara should follow her Instagram.