Jessie J Announces She’s Taking A Break For Instagram Weeks After Channing Tatum Did

Jessie J announced that she’s taking a break from Instagram weeks after her boyfriend, Channing Tatum did the same.

“Done it before. Doing it again,” she wrote in her most recent post. “Having a break from the gram. To get out my phone and into REAL LIFE. I spend way too much time scrolling through BS.”

In the caption, the “Domino” singer insisted that nothing was wrong with her health-wise. She’s just taking some time to enjoy “real life.”

“People often presume to come off Instagram you are going through some sh*t,” she wrote. “Actually it’s the opposite. I’m in such a good place that I want to respect and nurture that looking up and not looking down.”

In the comments, Jessie’s fans expressed that they were happy that she was doing well and hope that she was taking the time to work on a new album.

Jessie released a Christmas album, This Christmas Day in 2018 and an album of new original songs R.O.S.E. during the same year.

In early August, Channing Tatum revealed he won’t be checking in on his “socials” for a while. In his post, the Magic Mike actor said that he’s taking a break to figure out his creative direction for his social media pages.

Channing’s announcement was met with a hilarious response from one of his celebrity friends.

“This dude never answer his f**kin phone, anyways,” said actor/comedian Marlon Wayans.

According to Cosmopolitan, rumors of Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s relationship started swirling in October 2018 when they were spotted enjoying a game of mini-golf together. Jessie later stoked the speculation when she attended Magic Mike Live in London and shared videos from the night in her Instagram stories.

The Sun reported that at the end of the performance Channing found her in the audience and they slow danced to “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran.

The couple has since used Instagram to confirm their romance on a couple of different occasions, Cosmopolitan notes.

In March of 2019, Jessie posted a sultry photo of herself next to several plates of food. In the comments, Channing gushed about her, calling her the “hottest Instagram food model in the game.”

Cosmopolitan also notes that she has posted cute romantic messages from her boyfriend on Instagram.

In May of this year, Channing posted a very NSFW photo of himself and said that he did it because he lost a game of Jenga to Jessie. The caption reveals that the singer took the photo.

Since they’re now both on an Instagram break, it’s likely they’ll be spending some time together as a couple. Fans will just have to wait until they return to the social media site for more of their romantic moments.