Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Real Betis Live Stream: Early Must-Win La Liga Match For Barca, Start Time, Preview

FC Barcelona find themselves in the unusual position of the bottom of the La Liga table looking up as they host Real Betis.

Defending champions FC Barcelona got their campaign for a three-peat of to a halting start last weekend, being held goalless in a 1-0 defeat to the always-tough Basque side Athletic Bilbao, per Soccerway. Now the 26-time champs find themselves in what must feel like a truly weird position — sitting in the relegation zone on the La Liga table. And without three of his major scoring threats, Coach Ernesto Valverde will need to get creative to lift the titlists up the table in a clash with last season’s 10th-place finishers Real Betis, that will stream live from Catalan country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Real Betis Sunday La Liga Round 2 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Sunday, August 25, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, August 26, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

Real Betis was the only La Liga team to defeat Barcelona at the fortress known as the Nou Camp last season, winning a wild, 4-3 shootout on November 11 of last year. But Valverde will have to find a way to win without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Ousmane Dembele, all of whom are out of they match due to injuries, according to Sport.

Messi returned to training from a calf strain during the week, according to The Express, after sitting out the defeat at Bilbao. But while he has earlier been reported fit two take part, late reports indicate that Valverde has elected to keep his five-time Ballon D’or winner on the bench.

Neither Luis Suarez (r) nor Lionel Messi (l) will play for Barcelona on Sunday. Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the unexpectedly important 2019-2020 La Liga Round 2 FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials, from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without access to BeIn Sports on cable or satellite, there is a way to watch the Catalonia vs. Andalusia confrontation, free of charge. Fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the Blaugrana vs. Verdiblancos match livestream for free.

Fans can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the season opening La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by ITV Hub. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 La Liga match will be broadcast on the DAZN sports platform. In China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the FC Barcelona vs Real Betis showdown, while in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe set to offer a live online stream of FC Barcelona vs. Real Betis, be sure to check out Live Soccer TV.