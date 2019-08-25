Donald Trump Is As ‘Destructive’ As Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Says Psychiatrist Allen Frances

During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources, psychiatrist Allen Frances suggested that Donald Trump is as bad as the worst dictators of the 20th century. The Washington Examiner reports that he even suggested that Trump might lead to more deaths than they did.

Frances is against psychiatrists violating the “Goldwater rule,” which prohibits them from diagnosing public figures they haven’t met. He believes that it stigmatizes the mentally ill, many of whom he claims are “well-behaved” and “well-mannered people,” and adds that comparing Trump to the mentally ill is an insult to people struggling with mental illness.

“Second, calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist,” Frances continued.

“Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were.”

Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter also addressed Trump’s mental capacity and called on media outlets to focus on what he believes is obvious mental instability.

“He’s getting worse,” he said, per The Daily Beast. “We can see it. It’s happening in public but it’s still a very hard, very sensitive story to cover. I’m talking of course about President Trump, about his behavior, about his instability.”

CNN Guest: Trump "may be responsible for many more million deaths" than Hitler https://t.co/ZqnFFcjtHM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 25, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, it’s not the first time Trump’s mental faculty has been attacked. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci — who has been feuding with his former ally after the president’s visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, following mass shootings — recently said that Trump is “losing it mentally.”

According to Vanity Fair, Scaramucci believes that Trump’s purported decline is due to the absence of people like Jim Mattis, Gary Cohn, and John Kelly, who he believes were crucial for keeping the president in check.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Cay Johnston, who wrote The Making Of Donald Trump, previously said he believes Trump lacks the ability to empathize with other people, calling him “deeply mentally ill.”

In the wake of the recent back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Trump is considering a unique action to prevent future events. He wants to identify neurobehavioral signs that someone is going to commit an act of violence, which is already being criticized by some for its implications for privacy. The program reportedly would stem from a new government department called the Health Advanced Research Projects Agency.