Caelynn Miller-Keyes Rocks Unzipped Swimsuit

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, from Bachelor in Paradise, is keeping her fans on their toes with a steady stream of Instagram photos. Her newest update, which was geotagged in the Cayman Islands, showed her rocking a stylish swimsuit.

And so far, it’s proving to be a popular update, as it’s been liked over 72,000 times so far.

The post consisted of two photos. The first one showed off Caeylnn’s look from the back, as she posed with her right hand on her lower back. She looked to her left, and was spotted with wet hair. She had her eyes closed for the shot.

In addition, a second photo showed Caelynn posing while submerged in water. She faced the camera diagonally, as she rocked her zip-up swimsuit. The TV star left most of the swimsuit unzipped, leaving her chest exposed. She also smiled widely in the image, and placed her hands on the sides of her head. At the same time, she had her eyes closed, and wore a white watch on her wrist.

The backdrop revealed a tropical paradise, complete with a small strip of beach, palm trees, and other foliage.

Caelynn’s fans seemed to be into the photo. Many people made allusions to stars, most likely thanks to the design on the back of the swimsuit.

“Five star girl five star cayman,” said a fan.

“The Caelyn Islands are what they’re calling them nowadays,” joked another fan.

“That star on your back fits perfect because you’re the brightest star I’ve ever seen,” complimented a follower.

“Your the cutestttttttttttt I love u,” said a fan.

One fan noticed a pattern with Miller-Keyes’ photos.

“Always cropping out your cheeks, but the cheeks on your face are beautiful as well,” they said.

And that wasn’t all, as fans left even more nice comments.

Loading...

“I think she is the prettiest of ALL of the Ladies, Bachelorette, Paradise etc.,” said a fan.

“You look so good in anything you wear,” said a follower.

Miller-Keyes’ second newest post was also from the same location. Except this time, she wore a red dress with a scoop back. She glanced at the camera over her left shoulder, and gave a coy look. The photo was taken around sunset, so the sky was filled with yellow and red hues.

Caelynn also wore her hair down in loose waves, and a heavy right part. Her makeup included red lipstick, mascara, and heavy brow liner.