Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Montage Of Unflattering Blake Lively Pics On Her Birthday

The celeb couple regularly troll each other on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love to troll each other on Instagram, so it’s no surprise that the Pokemon Detective Pikachu actor dug up the most “unflattering” pics of his wife he could find and posted them on her 32nd birthday.

In honor of his pregnant wife’s big day, Reynolds posted a gallery of photos that showed Lively with her eyes shut or looking away from the camera. There were also some out of focus shots, and one that shows Lively sitting in a cart holding a Barbie doll. The actor captioned the montage with a simple happy birthday message to his wife, who is expecting the couple’s third child later this year.

While Lively has not yet issued a response to her famous husband’s trolling, fans and famous friends have.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote, “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively.”

“I really think you captured her essence in these shots,” added model makeup artist Tess Holliday.

“Haha! Happy birthday she’s still always so beautiful” chimed in Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Many other fans commented that even a “bad” picture of Blake is still better than a pic of most people.

You can see Reynolds’ hilarious slideshow of unflattering photos of Lively below.

Of course, payback for this could be brutal for Reynolds, as followers of the celebrity couple know. When his birthday rolls around in October, Lively will surely have something to say.

Reynolds and Lively have been openly trolling each other on social media for years. While some of the pranks include cheeky Instagram comments, sometimes they go further and even crop each other out of photos they post. And the birthday trolling isn’t new. In honor of Lively’s 30th birthday two years ago, Reynolds nearly completely cropped her out of a red carpet photo that he posted with a birthday message.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” Reynolds captioned an Instagram photo of him and his mostly-cropped out Lively on the 2014 Met Gala red carpet.

In a major burn, Lively returned the favor by posting a photo of Ryan Gosling when wishing Reynolds a happy birthday in 2016, accruing to E! News.

As for why the two stars get such a kick out of poking fun at one another on social media, Reynolds had a good explanation when speaking with the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast last year.

“We’re people that don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Reynolds said. “The only people I really love to make fun of is us.”