Mackenzie McKee Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reveals Her Mom Has Stopped Chemotherapy

On the Monday night season finale of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie McKee broke down as her mother, Angie Douthit, told her that her cancer had spread and that she had been given six months to live. Now, Mackenzie is revealing to Radar Online that her mother has stopped chemotherapy treatments.

“We just got the news yesterday that her blood counts are too low to continue with chemo. There has been no miracle, but she is still with us.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Angie recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself outside with her grandkids. With the sweet photo, she shared a Bible verse and included the hashtag “it’s only cancer.”

Angie has been open with her cancer battle, often sharing updates on social media. Since Mackenzie began sharing her story on Teen Mom OG, Angie has also been open with cameras about her cancer battle. Over the weekend, Mackenzie shared some photos of her family at the fair on Instagram and it was great to see Angie spending time with her grandkids.

Mackenzie McKee was first introduced to fans on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her son Gannon. She then went on to share her story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3.

Loading...

Mackenzie opened up to Radar about how her oldest son, who took the news about his grandmother hard, is handling things saying, “Everyday is a new day with Gannon. He always wants to be with her. She lives down the road from my new home so sometimes he escapes to go sit with her.”

Gannon is not Mackenzie’s only child, though. She is also the mother to a daughter named Jaxie and a son named Broncs. She welcomed her children after appearing on Teen Mom 3. Also following her time on the reality show, she married Josh McKee, the father to her three kids. The two remained married, but earlier this month, Mackenzie announced that her marriage “needed a break.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie opened up about the split and revealed that watching the show had helped her to “open her eyes.”

Mackenzie will appear on the Teen Mom OG reunion special on MTV. It is unclear if she will continue sharing her story on the new season of the show or not as she was added to the show as a “guest mom.”