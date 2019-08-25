Demi Rose Spills Out Of Silver Suit, Exposing Her Backside And Sending Instagram Into Meltdown

Instagram model Demi Rose sent her followers into a frenzy with a new offering on the popular social media platform. She also announced that she is going offline for a week. The Inquisitr recently reported on how Rose mixes her work with her vacations, but it looks like she will take a short break this week.

The bikini model showcased her dangerous curves as she crawled along the edge of an infinity pool amidst a gorgeous, lush tropical setting. She spilled out of a tiny sliver one-piece suit that left little to the imagination. Rose’s curvaceous backside took center stage in the stunning photo. The thong-style suit stopped high atop her waist, and tiny silver straps crisscrossed her toned back, showing some side-boob. Rose posed atop the pool’s infinity edge with one leg stretched behind her and the other bent under her. She placed her hands in the water to stabilize herself.

Rose’s face was turned back toward her shoulder, her eyes closed. Bronze highlights made her face glow in the soft light. She wore her brown hair pulled back into a low ponytail, which hung over one shoulder and was visible between her arms.

Instagram indicated that the post came from Villa Cella Bella, which is in Bali, Indonesia. Within minutes, thousands of the model’s 9.7 million followers pressed the “like” button on the new post, and hundreds took the time to leave comments.

While Rose’s fans love to see the pictures she regularly shares of her life as an Instagram model, they also indicated that they understand her desire to take a bit of a break, especially since it appears as if she is on vacation.

“Gurl! You have one life to live! LIVE! Those who love you won’t mind!” replied one follower.

“What a way to send yourself off for a week! Thanks for this amazing picture! Enjoy!” another follower replied.

“I’m really liking the mood that you’re in,” yet another wrote.

Many others also appreciated the work that went into getting such a creative shot, but some jokingly worried she might be in danger so close to the edge of the pool.

“Cool shot,” wrote one.

“Don’t fall off the edge just for a selfie Demi,” another joked with a laughing emoji.

Recently, on her Instagram story, Rose showed off a considerable delivery haul and later revealed a new look for herself. In a clip that showed a pile of boxes and packages, she wrote that it felt a bit like Christmas even though it’s still only August. Next, the model showed off a selfie of herself wearing a colorful patterned gown with a deep v-neck. Her hair was styled into two incredibly long braids, and she announced she would switch up her look for a while.