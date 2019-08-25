Watch AS Roma Vs. Genoa CFC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Sunday Match Live Online

Three-time Serie A winners AS Roma open a new era under manager Paulo Fonseca as they host Genoa CFC on Serie A opening weekend.

After a disappointing 6th-place finish in Serie A last season, and perhaps an even more disappointing Round of 16 UEFA Champions League exit that led to the immediate dismissal of manager Eusebio Di Francesco, as The Associated Press reported, three-time Italian champions AS Roma open a whole new era on Sunday. Newly appointed manager Paulo Fonseca gets his first shot at the big-time of European competition, after guiding Shakhtar Donetsk to the Ukrainian title last season. And perhaps fortunately for him, his first test comes against a Genoa CFC club that avoided relegation thanks only to a one-goal difference margin. Roma will be heavily favored to win their Serie A 2019/2020 opener, which will stream live from Rome.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A opening weekend match on Sunday, pitting last season’s 6th-place finisher AS Roma against 17th-place Genoa CFC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 70,600-seat Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Sunday, August 25.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Sunday, or 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 12:15 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, August 26.

The CFC in Genoa CFC stands for “Cricket and Football Club.” And yes, there is a Serie A cricket league in Italy, in which the team competes. But the focus is on the football operations of the club, and rightly so after the Rossoblu finished level on points at 38 with Empoli, per Sky Sports, and were spared the drop only by a goal difference of -18, one better than Empoli’s -19. That lone goal allowed Genoa to play a 13th consecutive season in the Italian top flight.

Despite losing Greek defender Kostas Manolas to Napoli, and Luca Pellegrini to champions Juventus — who immediately loaned him out to Cagliari — Fonseca was gifted a side largely unchanged from last season, according to SB Nation. The Roma scoring attack continues to run through Bosnian striker Edin Džeko. Spanish goalkeeper Pau López, acquired over the summer from La Liga’s Real Betis, is expected to be the only new face in Fonseca’s starting 11 against Genoa.

New AS Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca has good chance to open his tenure with a win against Genoa. Paolo Bruno / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the AS Roma vs. Genoa CFC Serie A opening weekend showdown, log in to ESPN.com for the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant. A video stream from ESPN, which airs the network’s Serie A match of the week, will be available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the AS Roma vs. Genoa CFC Round 1 fixture stream live for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Giallorossi vs. Il Vecchio Balordo opening weekend match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will carry a livestream, as will SonyLiv.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the AS Roma vs. Genoa CFC match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.