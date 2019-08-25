Wendy Williams & NeNe Leakes Call A Truce While Rocking Matching Hairstyles And Partying In NYC

Wendy Williams and NeNe Leakes are back on good terms and are twinning on Instagram to prove it.

The daytime talk show host shared a photo on her Instagram page on Sunday. According to Hollywood Life, the photo is of Williams, Leakes and one of Williams’ friends. Williams and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star are both rocking platinum blond hairstyles and they are both beaming at the camera. Williams then teased her fans in her caption by posing the question “guess what happened?”

At the time of writing, the post of the ladies’ reunion received more than 30,000 likes from Williams’ 1.4 million followers. The post also has more than 1,000 comments from Williams’ fans, several of whom were shocked to see her and Leakes together.

“Nene and Wendy!!!! I’m shook!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I just can’t get enough! Hurry up Sept 16!!” a second follower said, referring to the season premiere of The Wendy Williams Show.

Leakes also shared photos on her Instagram page from her night out with Williams. The Glee star posted several pictures of her and Williams sharing laughs together and showing off their looks for the night. In one photo, Leakes is wearing black pants and a white sleeveless top with a black star graphic. Williams is wearing her infamous hot pink feathered cape, jean shorts, a t-shirt from Supreme and hot pink sneakers. At the time of writing, the slideshow received more than 13,000 likes and more than 500 comments from Leakes’ 3.2 million followers.

Williams and Leakes have reportedly been on the outs with each other since 2013. The drama was reportedly escalated when Williams tweeted that Leakes had “defaced” her Birkin bag in 2014. While Williams did end up taking the tweet down, it caught Leakes’ attention. The New Normal actress then fired back on her own Twitter page bashing Williams for making a comment about her in the first place.

Loading...

“What you have chose [sic] to do is constantly speak negative of me and lie on me! What you need to do is stop spewing hate! When it comes to gossip you are the lowest of the low!” NeNe’s post read, per Celeb Masta. “I know it must be hard for a black woman to support another black woman but you should try it sometime.”

Leakes and Williams’ outing is just another celebrity sighting the Daytime Emmy nominee has made this summer. Since filing for divorce from her ex Kevin Hunter in April, Williams has been out and about with multiple celebrities that she has reported on during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show. Some of these celebrities include Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Blac Chyna.