Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photo With Daughter True After Facing Accusations He’s A Deadbeat Father

Tristan Thompson apparently wants the world to know he’s not a deadbeat dad.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player took to Instagram this weekend to share a rare photo with True, the daughter he shares with reality television star Khloe Kardashian. The photo showed the 28-year-old enjoying a family day with his little girl and his mother, Andrea Thompson. In the picture, True sat on her grandmother’s lap as she wore a sun hat.

Though Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her fast-growing little daughter, Tristan has only rarely shown pictures of him with his daughter. The picture he shared on Saturday got a big reaction from Tristan’s 3 million Instagram followers, including many of his friends from across the NBA.

As Hollywood Life reported, the last time Tristan shared a photo with his daughter was back in July. As the report noted, Tristan has had a trying relationship with Khloe Kardashian since he was caught cheating with family friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year.

“Khloe and Tristan have actively been co-parenting since the fall out from the Jordyn Woods drama back in March, though it has been a difficult road,” the report noted. “Khloe, 35, did include Tristan in her daughter’s first birthday celebration back in April.”

The picture that Tristan shared this weekend came after he had faced some accusations that he is not involved in his children’s lives. Jordan Craig, the mother to his son Prince, said in court that Tristan showed no interest of being in the little boy’s life. In court documents uncovered by Radar Online, Jordan said that Tristan had been something of a deadbeat dad.

“I have given Tristan almost two years to step up and assume the fatherly role for our son. As set forth below in detail, he has failed to do so,” Craig told the court as she sought a new child support arrangement. “I cannot force Tristan to be a father. I have been and will continue to be the sole caretaker of our son. It is my pleasure to care for him daily and tend to his needs.”

Khloe Kardashian seemed to make similar accusations, hinting that Tristan is not very involved in his daughter’s life.

Tristan Thompson seemed to respond to the court allegations in another Instagram post, showing himself on an outing with Prince after a court ruling had gone against him. As OK! Magazine reported, a judge ruled in June that Tristan had to pay Prince’s mother $40,000 per month in child support, along with $200,000 in back payments that he had owed to her.