Jordyn Woods Flaunts Reported 50-Pound Weight Loss With Sauna Session & Very Skimpy Gym Outfit

Jordyn Woods seems to have made fitness a way of life. The model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner is reported to have shed a staggering 50 pounds, per Daily Mail. The SECNDNTURE founder’s athleisurewear brand is entirely centered on keeping fit, with Woods herself proving every inch the perfect brand ambassador.

Earlier today, Jordyn took to her Instagram stories for a full reminder that her life consists of way more than posing for photoshoots. The model was seen putting herself through her paces in a major gym sweat session, with the star’s muscles being exercised to the max. Jordyn used benches as well as resistance equipment, with the camera also taking in her skimpy workout ensemble. Jordyn appeared to have opted for items from her SECNDNTURE brand, with fans seeing the star in an all-black getup comprised of a tiny and tight sports bra paired with matching leggings. The clingy two-piece outfit was ticking boxes for showcasing Jordyn’s super-fit frame – with the amount of time this girl spends in the gym, it’s little surprise why she’s looking so good.

Jordyn also took a moment to take a selfie by a sauna, using the hot room’s glass door as a makeshift mirror. Accompanying text confirmed how long she planned to spend sweating it out.

“20 MIN SAUNA,” the text read.

Followers of Woods’ social media will know that workout updates are a regular deal for this model. Jordyn may be an in-demand globetrotter, but she will make time for her training sessions, with recorded videos often telling fans how much better she feels afterward.

Speaking to Teen Vogue about her active lifestyle, Jordyn revealed that she can face criticism from her fans. Her words suggested a healthy attitude, though.

“When I first started working out and losing weight, I did get some people saying that ‘oh you’re not a body-positive person anymore.’ And I feel like I didn’t really understand where they were coming from. Because body positivity to me is loving yourself and wanting to be the best version of yourself and not caring what anyone has to say. And I feel like, in order to be body positive, you have to just want the best for yourself.”

Jordyn definitely seemed to have channeled that positivity into her Instagram story today.

Jordyn has 10.5 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Vanessa Hudgens, Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, plus Bella Hadid. Former best friend Kylie Jenner no longer appears to be following Woods.