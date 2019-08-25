Republican Joe Walsh To Officially Challenge Donald Trump In 2020, Calls President A ‘Child’

Walsh also told ABC's George Stephanopoulos that 'everybody believes' President Trump is 'unfit to be president.'

As of Sunday, President Donald Trump will have a new opponent to focus on for his 2020 presidential re-election campaign — and it’s not another Democratic candidate.

According to The Hill, conservative radio host Joe Walsh officially announced his campaign to run against Trump in the 2020 primary on ABC’s This Week.

While speaking with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Walsh, in no uncertain terms, explained why he chose to announce his intentions to run in the primary against the president.

“We’ve got a guy in the White House who is unfit, completely unfit to be president, and it stuns me that nobody stepped up, nobody in the Republican Party stepped up, because I’ll tell you what, George, everybody believes in the Republican party, everybody believes that he’s unfit,” Walsh said.

“He lies every time he opens his mouth.”

Walsh originally appeared on the national radar after the Republican was elected in 2010 due to the Tea Party movement that ended up contributing to a wave of conservative candidates winning elections across the country.

The former lawmaker also explained that while he was originally a strong Trump supporter, that he’s changed his stance on the president and even offered an apology for helping put Trump into office.

“I helped create Trump. There’s not doubt about that. The personal, ugly politics,” Walsh said. “I regret that. And I’m sorry for that. And now we’ve got a guy in the White House, that’s all he does.”

He also publicly apologized for past criticism against President Barack Obama, as well as tweets that Stephanopoulos labeled as sexist and racist.

Walsh was also questioned about Trump’s strong approval numbers from within the Republican party, and answered the question by pointing out that voters simply didn’t have any viable alternatives. He also indicated that some of his GOP colleagues echo that feeling.

Joe Walsh is launching a primary challenge to President Trump. The former Tea Party congressman supported Trump during his 2016 campaign but has begun calling him a liar, bully and unfit for office. https://t.co/qMQtISIUhV — NPR (@NPR) August 25, 2019

Loading...

Doubling down on his vicious attacks on Trump, Walsh called the president a “child”and claimed that the country is tired of Trump’s “tantrum.”

In a Sunday morning tweet, Walsh told his followers that America isn’t ready for four more years of Trump’s presidency and admitted that taking on the incumbent, who has a fierce base of supporters across the country, won’t be an easy task.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Walsh will join Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld in the Republican primary. Walsh also pledged to mount a fight against establishment Republicans should they attempt to “rig” the primary in Trump’s favor.

The Tea Party conservative told the Washington Examiner that his strategy to run against Trump would involve calling him out on a daily basis.