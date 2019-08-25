Yanet Garcia Shows Off Gym-Honed Abs & Booty In Workout Snaps

Yanet Garcia, also known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” works hard on her body in the gym and enjoys sharing workout photos with her followers on the popular social media site Instagram.

In a two-part post from Saturday, the Mexican weathercaster flaunts her enviable figure while surrounded by exercise equipment in a dimly lit gym. The first photo features the model as she faces the camera and lifts her arms to flex her biceps and show off her muscles. She wears a green outfit, consisting of a one-shoulder sports bra that hugs her busty chest, along with tight, ankle-length yoga pants. Her chiseled abdomen is on full display as the model stands on her tiptoes and flashes a huge smile towards the camera.

The 28-year-old completed the workout look with a pair of white sneakers and her long, straight brunette tresses pulled back into a ponytail. She uses a touch of makeup, including black lashes and pink lip gloss.

In the second photo, Yanet shows off the backside of her body, flaunting her enviable booty and getting her followers’ pulses racing as she cocks one hip to the side and pushes her backside out further. She turns her head to shoot a cheeky smile towards the photographer.

In the caption of the post, the model includes a simple fire and bicep emoji, letting the icons speak for themselves. Her 11.1 million followers loved the sexy workout snap, giving the post almost 300,000 likes in the first 15 hours of being posted and leaving nearly 1,000 comments complimenting the television personality on her beauty as well as her positive attitude. Many adoring fans also expressed how much they admired the model for her hard work in the gym and inspirational posts.

“You are my inspiration to get myself to the gym,” one Instagram user commented.

“Hottest babe on planet earth,” another follower wrote, following up with two heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow. You are simply gorgeous,” one other social media user chimed in.

A previous Instagram post featured Yanet showing off her moves in the gym in a short compilation video. Throughout the clip, she flaunts her sexy figure by making different poses in the mirror, dancing around the gym, and performing squats with weights. While going through her squats, she has her backside turned towards the camera, allowing viewers the perfect view of her sculpted booty.

“You are divine,” one of her followers commented on the video.