Erica Mena Shows Off Insane Curves While Rocking A White-And-Pink Swimsuit

Erica Mena is shutting down Instagram again with another sultry Instagram update.

The Love & Hip Hop alum is seemingly living her best life while in Nassau, Bahamas. While on vacation, Mena took a moment to pose in a white-and-pink swimsuit from Material Gurlz. The top of the bikini is white, with cutouts on the side of the suit. The suit also has pink and blue tassels falling down the swimsuit and past the neon pink bottoms. The “Where Do I Go From Here” singer is posed with her right leg propped up and her derriere poked out. Her other foot is planted on the ground as she rests one hand on her head and another one on her thigh. Her face is makeup-free and her dark hair is wet in the snapshot.

Mena’s post definitely caught the attention of her 4.4 million followers. At the time of writing, the reality star’s post received more than 19,000 likes. The post also received more than 100 comments from Mena’s fans.

“Happy looks good on u,” one follower wrote.

“Love that swimsuit,” another follower chimed in.

Mena’s steamy swimsuit photo is just one of many the model has posted over the weekend. On Saturday, August 24, she posted a snap of herself in a teal, curve-hugging swimsuit that showed off major cleavage. While standing poolside, Mena has one hand on her head and is rocking a black watch on her other wrist. She also added large hoop earrings to accessorize the look. At the time of writing, the post received more than 70,000 likes and over 500 comments from her fans.

The Vh1 star’s photos come as she slows down after a seemingly tumultuous summer. The Inquisitr previously reported that Mena and her fiance and Love & Hip Hop star, Safaree Samuels’, relationship was on the rocks back in June. Samuels was reportedly caught sending messages to his ex, Gabrielle Davis, regarding his relationship with Mena. The two then briefly broke up, but reunited days later and have been on seemingly good terms ever since.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Samuels has been making up for lost time ever since the two got back together. The “Hunnid” rapper recently surprised his fiancee with a small token of his appreciation for her earlier this month. After convincing her to come upstairs at their home, Samuels surprised Mena with a new high-tech washer-and-dryer set wrapped in a big red bow. The gift was especially significant to Mena, as the model reportedly loves to do laundry.

Fans of Erica Mena can follow her on Instagram for more updates.