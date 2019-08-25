Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Leaves Instagram Speechless With ‘True Bliss’ Bikini Shot

Danielle Knudson is once again flaunting her insane bikini body on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving her stunning beach-babe look. On Saturday, the blonde bombshell treated her ever-growing following to a breathtaking beachside snap that proved the modeling industry had good cause for hiring her.

Snapped at twilight, the gorgeous lingerie model basked in the golden light of the setting sun as she took a stroll on the beach. Clad in a chic white swimsuit, a stylish two-piece that beautifully flattered her killer curves, Danielle struck an elegant pose as she walked near the water’s edge, dipping her bare feet in the sparkling sea.

The Canadian beauty topped off her dazzling look with a fabulous semi-sheer white robe, which she wore open to showcase her eye-catching bikini. Crafted out of a gossamer, silky fabric, the head-turning garment was embellished with a delicate embroidery that adorned its long, wide sleeves.

Danielle was a vision in white in her ethereal beach attire. The Canadian model cut a very delicate and sophisticated figure in her airy apparel. Her graceful posture further enhanced her enslaving elegance, leaving fans glued to their phones. With her long platinum locks swept to the side, Danielle absent-mindedly looked down at the frothy waves as she put one foot in front of the other in a balletic gesture. Her raised arms conjured up images of a bird in flight, as did her breezy robe, billowing in the wind.

Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in the classy beach ensemble. The 30-year-old hottie put her jaw-dropping figure on display in the full-body pic, flaunting her majestic hourglass curves in the flattering bikini. Made up of a plunging, spaghetti-strap bralette and high-waist bottoms, the fashionable two-piece highlighted her toned, fit physique.

The ravishing lingerie model unabashedly flashed her ample cleavage in the revealing top, which lured the gaze to her generous decolletage. Her honed midriff was also on display, as the fair-haired beauty exposed her washboard abs and lithe waistline in the seductive bikini. Stripe details trimmed the two-piece, lending a touch of dynamism to the otherwise classic white swimsuit. Last but not least, the sexy ensemble called attention to her sculpted hips, accentuated by the curve-clinging bikini bottoms.

As expected, Danielle’s show-stopping bikini shot stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram. Comments started pouring in as soon as the photo went live, with upwards of 2,100 people hitting the “Like” button to show their appreciation for the snap.

“Serene and gorgeous,” one person wrote after seeing the photo.

“Blissfully fabulous,” was a second reply, trailed by a trio of flattering emoji.

“Beautiful,” remarked a third person, adding three two-hearts emoji for emphasis.

The sentiment was echoed by another message that read, “Beautiful baby,” followed by a string of fire emoji.

“Awesome shooting,” noted a fifth person, ending their post with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle and her mind-blowing bikini photos can follow the lingerie model on Instagram.