Watch CD Leganés Vs. Atlético Madrid Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Atlético Madrid look to continue their hot start in La Liga in a Madrid derby against an upset-minded CD Leganés.

In a Greater Madrid derby, last year’s La Liga runners-up Atlético Madrid who struggled to earn a 1-0 win against a determined underdog Getafe side, according to The Hard Tackle, on opening weekend, face another upset-minded foe in CD Leganés, a defensive-minded club that always poses issues for higher-ranked teams. But Manager Diego Simeone will hope for a better prepared Atléti side in the match that will stream live from Community of Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the CD Leganés vs Atlético Madrid Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, August 25, at the 12,500-seat Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés, Community of Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the game starts streaming at 1 p.m. EDT, or 10 a.m. PDT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Sunday, 1 a.m. Eastern on Monday, August 26.

Under Simeone, Atlético Madrid have always found heavily defensive teams such as Leganés hard to break down, as SB Nation reports. Los Pepineros — or “The Cucumber Growers” — suffered some bad luck in their 1-0 opening week defeat to Osasuna. But it may be the visitors who need luck this time.

Atlético have scored only once in their most recent three trips just 10 miles down the road to the Butarque — and that goal game in the 69th minute of the most recent fixture, per Soccerway, on a score by Antoine Griezmann, who now plays for Barcelona.

CD Leganés Manager Mauricio Pellegrino will try to engineer a major upset on Sunday. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live online stream of the CD Leganés vs Atlético Madrid La Liga Round 2 Sunday match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the Sunday La Liga match stream live and free without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Pepineros vs. Los Colchoneros match, and several other La Liga matches in they week-long time frame, stream live for free.

Another way to stream the La Liga Round 2 clash in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

Loading...

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 2 game. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the Sunday La Liga match will be broadcast on the BeIn Sports Canada sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a livestream of CD Leganés vs Atlético Madrid, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the CD Leganés vs Atlético Madrid match. But fans may be able to access the stream through another provider listed above by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNET, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.