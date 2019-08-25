Bella Thorne Ignores The Paparazzi In Soaking Wet Tiger-Print Bikini In PDA With Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is attracting plenty of media attention right now. The Midnight Sun actress is on vacation in Italy, but her sun-drenched Mediterranean trip isn’t a solo one. The 21-year-old has been heating things up with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, and recent paparazzi images of the couple suggest they don’t care about being followed.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail this weekend showed Bella sizzling in a tiny tiger-print bikini that showcased her slender frame along with the curves she seems to have in all the right places. The actress, singer, and author was photographed in the water in what looked like a post-dip situation – Bella and her beau were both glistening from the ocean. While Bella had opted for loud animal prints, her man had gone for a simple look, donning black trunks with red logos. The pair were snapped in a bit of a PDA as they enjoyed their outing, with Bella seen wrapping her arms around Mascolo. Given the beautiful smile from the star, it definitely seemed that her 25-year-old boyfriend is making her happy.

It’s been a headline-making year for Bella and her relationships. January saw People document the actress’ open relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun. Bella confirmed her split from both, although she quickly moved on with Mascolo, commencing her relationship in April.

.@BellaThorne and her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo packed on the PDA during a sun-filled day in Italy https://t.co/Yt9oq06SQP — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 21, 2019

Media outlets seem to be overflowing at the seams with photos of a bikini-clad Bella enjoying her romance with Mascolo. Whether in the silver bikini she donned last week or the black bikini photos cropping up on The Daily Mail today, it looks like this star is all-set when it comes to flaunting her relationship and ensuring that her summer-ready body is seen.

When it comes to being scantily-clad and having the media lens on her, Bella isn’t always lucky. Earlier this year, the star made major headlines for a nude photo hacker scandal, although Bella seemed to have a grip on the situation. The actress alleged that a hacker was set to release nude photos of her on Twitter, with Bella herself beating the individual to it: Bella self-posted topless snaps of herself to social media.

Loading...

A resulting storm then saw Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg slam Bella for having even taken nude photos in the first place. The reaction from Bella was a tearful one — Bella clapped back — but the drama now seems long forgotten. Fans are likely pumped to see Bella looking so happy with her new man.