Chris Brown Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby Boy With Instagram Model Ex Ammika Harris

Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, is reportedly pregnant with the R&B singer’s first son.

The Inquisitr reported back in June that Harris was rumored to be expecting a child with Brown months after the couple decided to call it quits. While neither Brown nor Harris has confirmed that she is indeed expecting, Brown has affectionately referred to Harris as his “bm” or “baby mama” on her Instagram page.

TMZ reports that not only is Harris indeed pregnant with the “Run It” singer’s second child, the two reportedly already know what gender their child will be. The outlet reports that Harris is expecting a baby boy, according to a source. The source also claims that the baby will be arriving sometime this fall.

While Brown and Harris ended their romance earlier this year, the rumors of them expecting a bundle of joy began to spread as early as May. Many fans of Brown began looking for clues that Harris was pregnant based off of the model’s Instagram photos. Although she isn’t a stranger to showing off her body, she has recently been wearing oversized shirts in many of her photos, which her 311,000 followers have noticed. In one of her latest posts, Harris is seen wearing a green, white, and blue shirt-dress from Pretty Little Thing. The photo, which Harris posted on Friday, August 23, received several comments from fans who were convinced she was covering her growing bump.

“She’s definitely pregnant! Look at all her recent posts.. BAGGY CLOTHES,” one follower wrote.

“She really is pregnant. Wow. He really loves her,” another follower chimed in, referring to the “Indigo” singer.

If she is indeed expecting, this will be Harris’ first child. The baby will be the half-brother of Brown’s daughter with Nia Guzman, named Royalty, aged 5. The singer reportedly didn’t find out about Royalty until she was 1-year-old, while he was dating Claws star, Karrueche Tran. While Royalty was reportedly a surprise to the singer, he almost instantly embraced his newfound fatherhood and is known for showing photos of them together frequently.

“[I’m] learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!” he said in 2015 about parenthood, per E!. “It’s actually great. It’s very humbling. You know, it’s very calming. I think I was a lot, you know, rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”