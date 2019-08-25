Lala Kent Shuts Down Instagram In Floral Bikini That’s Falling Off Her While Straddling A Bicycle

Summer may be coming to an end, but bikini season is still alive and well for Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The 29-year-old has taken to social media with a reminder that she’s got one of the best bikini bodies in the business, although the blonde’s update last night likewise reminded fans that Lala will sometimes include a few unusual features in her updates.

Lala’s photo showed her pictured outdoors and relatively close-up. The star was bathed in sunlight as she straddled a black bicycle, with hot red, pink, and multicolored hues on her cute bikini adding pops of color. The look was definitely girly, with its floral prints and tied strings around the bust. The photo also showed the two-piece’s shoulder straps falling down. Of course, the casual off-the-shoulder look was a trendy one, with Lala’s feminine vibe and bombshell finish more Barbie-like than raunchy. Nonetheless, fans saw a little attitude from some side-eye – while Kent had opted for shades, her facial expression was clearly visible.

Anyone questioning how innocent the photo was may wish to glance at Lala’s amusing caption.

This reality TV face may not be a Kardashian, but she knows how to grip Instagram. Lala’s update had racked up over 29,000 likes overnight, with over 327 fans filling the post’s comments section.

Fans will likely have noticed that Lala has been switching up her hair color between blonde and brunette. The star has spoken out about it, with an Instagram post that kept fans on their toes.

“I miss my dark hair- I don’t miss the season that came along with it. Who is ready for season 8? The crazy is coming for you… Stay tuned,” she wrote.

Social media reveals from this Utah native aren’t always about the glam, though. Earlier this year, Lala opened up about her battle with alcohol, with fans seeing a full admission via the star’s Instagram stories, per People.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Lala said.

Lala did, however, state she has a positive mindset with regards to her battle, although her story did come with a mention of sadness: Lala’s father died last April.

Lala has 1.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including model Olivia Culpo, rapper Chanel West Coast, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.