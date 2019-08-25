Karen Gillan Strips Down To Tiny Bikini & Instagram Thinks She Accidentally Exposed Herself

Bikini updates from Karen Gillan aren’t the norm. The Avengers: Endgame star tends to fill her Instagram with chic dresses, summer denims, and plenty of reminders that her career has taken her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Karen may not follow the Hollywood-adored bikini trend, but it looks like she made one exception this weekend, with Instagram photos showing her enjoying an aquatic moment in Positano, Italy.

Karen posted a multiple-photo update showing her aboard a water vessel. While Karen didn’t feature in all of the snaps, fans definitely got a feel for just how great this redhead looks in swimwear. Karen had gone retro with her ’50s-style bikini, with a pink color palette flying the flag for all things girly. The cute two-piece boasted high-waisted briefs with ruched materials and a bandeau-like top with ruching and thick halter straps. The star’s photo was taken while she was standing at the edge of the vessel with the wind blowing in her hair. Other photos showed Karen kneeling on the boat, soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

A simple caption acknowledged her Italian location and also mentioned just how long she’s been away from “home.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post in general, although it seems quite a few of them honed in on Karen’s bikini, specifically. While the fabric color could be light in some of the photos, close inspection of the snaps shows that Karen was fully covered in all the pics she posted. However, some Instagram users seemed to think the photos were a little risqué.

“Uh…that swimsuit makes you look a bit…exposed in the lower region” was one of the most upvoted comments.

“Yeah but because of the shadow it looks like nothing is there,” a second user replied.

A separate and popular comment also seemed to be pointing towards the same concept.

“Careful with the pictures karen. You’ve exposed too much of yourself,” a third fan wrote.

Loading...

Another comment also focused on Karen’s lower half, but this time with a rather seedy reference to pubic hair. Of course, the odd unwanted comment is an unfortunate downside of being a major star with an Instagram account. A fifth user also seemed to be going down the adult route by mentioning that Karen’s private parts were “hanging out.”

For the most part though, the girl behind Nebula received praise for her unusual choice in swimwear, how great she looked in it, and the enviable Italian location. The update proved popular overall, racking up over 172,000 likes in four hours.

Karen has 5.8 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should give her a follow.