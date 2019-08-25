Rita Ora Looks Like A Snack In Black Leather Lingerie & Racy Sheer Minidress

Rita Ora is once again making a bold fashion statement on Instagram. The British bombshell had her followers drooling today with two sexy updates that showcased her incredible body in a dazzling and very revealing outfit.

Fresh from her adrenaline-pumping performance in London, where she rocked the stage at the famous Royal Windsor Racecourse on Saturday night, the global megastar took to Instagram to showcase her onstage get-up. Known for her spectacular fashion looks, the stunning singer performed her latest hits in great style, if her latest Instagram post is of any indication.

A collection of five smoldering photos shared earlier today with her 15.2 million followers showed that Rita took the stage in an ultra-racy mesh minidress – a low-cut, dangerously short black little number that left very little to the imagination. Crafted out of a gauzy, delicate fabric, the see-through dress clung to every curve in sight, leaving her enviable figure completely exposed. Countless black sequins embellished the curve-hugging piece, sparkling as they caught the light and calling even further attention to her alluring physique.

To make sure that she wouldn’t show more than she bargained for, the 28-year-old hottie paired the risque garment with leather lingerie. Underneath the skimpy dress, she wore a black bralette and matching high-waisted briefs. Both pieces were fully visible through the sheer minidress. The result was a sizzling look that brought some serious heat to Instagram, sending pulses racing among Rita’s massive following.

The “Only Want You” songstress proudly showed off her hourglass curves in the skintight outfit. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Rita unapologetically flashed her ample cleavage in the harness-style bra. A collection of pendant necklaces adorned her generous decolletage, luring the gaze to her shapely bust.

Likewise, her honed midriff was also copiously showcased. Rita teased her washboard abs through the sheer dress, and exhibited her taut waistline in the leather lingerie. At the same time, the high-cut, high-waist bottoms highlighted her curvy hips and sculpted thighs.

The gorgeous singer added more bling to her outfit with large hoop earrings. She also wore several glistening bracelets on both wrists and sported an impressive collection of rings on her fingers. She topped off her stunning look with a pair of high-leg boots by Naked Wolfe in an eye-catching white color. Her choice of footwear offered an aesthetically pleasing contrast to her all-black apparel.

About an hour before sharing the pics, Rita posted another update in the form of two snapshots captured backstage. The photos offered a different look at her head-turning outfit.

In the shots, Rita is chilling backstage during a short break from her show. Snapped sitting on a chair as she waits to get back onstage and continue her performance, the “Black Widow” singer rocks a trendy pair of sunglasses that give her a mysterious “femme fatale” air. While her fabulous boots are very much on display, the rest of her outfit is concealed under a stylish leather jacket that matches the color of her sassy footwear.