Republican Steve King, Politically Isolated And Accused Of Racism, Is Reportedly Broke As He Seeks Re-Election

Iowa Republican Steve King lost the support of his own party after a series of statements widely decried as racist, and now the longtime congressman is preparing a re-election bid with almost no money and no backing from other Republicans.

As The Daily Beast reported, King is gearing up for re-election but has been struggling to raise any money, with individual contributions dropping sharply from past re-election bids. As the report noted, not a single political action committee associated with any sitting members of Congress have contributed, and corporate PACs are turning their back on King as well.

“Through the first six months of the year, King received just two contributions from third party political entities: $2,000 donations from PACs associated with two former members of Congress, Lamar Smith (R-TX) and the infamous Todd Akin (R-MO),” the report noted.

Like Akin, King has gotten himself in trouble for some controversial statements opposing abortion. Akin had remarked in 2012 that women are unable to become pregnant during rape because he believed “the female body has ways to try to shut that down,” according to Time magazine. As The Inquisitr reported, King had voiced opposition to allowing abortion in the cases of rape and incest, saying that both have been common throughout human history.

As The Daily Beast noted, King was once very popular on the far-right, taking in more than $3 million from political groups backing his ideological stances. For his 2012 re-election campaign, King pulled in $700,000 from these groups, the report noted. King’s endorsement was also once prized by Republican presidential candidates as well, carrying sway in the early primary voting state of Iowa.

But King has come under fire for a series of remarks that appeared to many to support white nationalism. Though King had publicly condemned white nationalism, he has frequently echoed white supremacist rhetoric against immigrants, and reportedly had a Confederate flag on his desk despite representing a state that outlawed slavery. He has since lost the support of Republican leadership and was stripped of his committee assignments.

Loading...

JUST IN: Steve King doubles down, says rape, incest should not be factored in to abortion decisions https://t.co/Sye4Hvcyjf pic.twitter.com/oe1uusWtF8 — The Hill (@thehill) August 25, 2019

Steve King faced a tough race in the 2018 midterm elections, narrowly defeating former professional baseball player J.D. Scholten, who has already announced a plan to run again. King will also be facing a Republican primary opponent in state senator Randy Feenstra, who has earned the backing of top Republicans in the state who have otherwise shunned King, The Daily Beast noted. King’s Republican opponent is also far ahead in terms of fundraising, with $337,314.30 cash on hand at the end of July compared to just $18,000 for Steve King.