Eddie Money Reveals He Has Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer, Fans And Famous Friends React To Rock Legend’s Diagnosis

The 'Real Money' star has battled a series of health problems this year, but no one expected this news.

Eddie Money has revealed he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The 70-year-old rocker, best known for the 1970s and ’80s hits “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Baby Hold On,” “Shakin’,” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” says his fate is in “God’s hands,” CBS News reports.

Money made the reveal while taping his show Real Money, a reality show that follows the life of the musician, his wife Laurie, and their five children. In a preview clip from an upcoming episode of the AXS TV series, the singer said he got the devastating news last fall following a routine checkup. Money, who was born Edward Mahoney, has since learned that cancer had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

In the video, Money said that the news of his diagnosis hit him “really, really hard,” according to People.

The music star added that he decided to share his health news with fans because he wants to be honest with them.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody … I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer like they did in the ’50s and ’60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It’s in God’s hands. But you know what, I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

Eddie Money’s sad news has now rocked the music world. Fans and famous friends from the entertainment industry took to social media to react to the singer’s cancer diagnosis, including Journey guitarist Neal Schon and original MTV VJ Martha Quinn.

Many prayers for Eddie Money ???????????????????????????????????????? — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 25, 2019

Dear Money Man, these words ring so true: GET

WELL

SOON!! I love you, the #MTVGeneration loves you. To the @ImEddieMoney family, my thoughts are with you do not hesitate to let me know if I can help you in any way! Yours always, Marthahttps://t.co/VvUuqRgF7D — Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) August 24, 2019

Money’s recent health problems have had fans worried for months. The “Think I’m in Love” singer had a heart valve surgery earlier this year and suffered pneumonia after the procedure. Last month, Money ultimately canceled a planned summer tour.

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Money said he had no plans to ever retire from performing.

“I’m gonna stop when I’m rich, and I don’t think that’s ever gonna happen. For some reason, I missed the boat when it comes to the big money. I don’t know what happened, you know? I’m not really getting rich out here. But I look at it like this: The kids aren’t in jail, they’re not in rehab, nobody’s wrecked the car this week and there’s still milk in the refrigerator.”

Sadly, one year later, Money’s cancer struggle will be his focus as he fights for his life. The six remaining episodes of Real Money’s second season will reportedly deal with the rocker’s cancer diagnosis and how his family is dealing with the news.

Eddie Money released his self-titled first album in 1977 and shot to fame with the smash radio hits “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On.” In 2019, Money released Brand New Day, his first album of original music in more than 15 years.

A special episode of Real Money will address Money’s initial diagnosis on Thursday, September 12 at 9:30 p.m. on AXS TV. You can see the preview clip below.