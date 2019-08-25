‘Bachelorette’ Fans React To ‘Awkward’ Wedding Photo Of Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

'The Bachelorette' bride's back-to-back pose with her groom had some fans in a frenzy.

Bachelorette fans have been waiting more than two years for the wedding of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, and now that it has finally come they are zeroing in on the reality TV couple’s wedding attire. The Bachelorette star, 34, tied the knot with the 39-year-old Miami chiropractor in a stunning ceremony at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Aug. 24, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

People captured a first look at the newlywed couple in an exclusive shot of Lindsay wearing a Randi Rahm gown that featured a short-sleeved top and a sequin leaf print detail with a flowing tulle skirt, and an extra-long sheer veil. The groom wore an off-white tuxedo jacket with a dark grey bow tie and dark grey pants.

In the first-look photo posted to the magazine’s Instagram page, the bride and groom are standing back to back, which had social media fans in a tailspin over their “awkward” pose.

Several Bachelorette fans commented on the unusual angle of Lindsay’s dress as well as the fact that the pair were standing in a strange pose. Others noted that the way the couple is standing in the pic is not “romantic.”

“I hope we get a better shot of her dress bc here it looks dreadful,” wrote one Instagram follower. “Looks like it’s too much. That’s why I’m hoping for a better angle.”

“Their poses are awkward and I can’t even really see the dress properly,” another fan added.

While several other fans noted that the angle of the shot made for an unflattering look at Lindsay’s stunning dress, another fan with some alleged inside intel explained what may have happened with the sneak peek pic.

“Someone messaged the photographer and the reason this picture seems a bit awkward is because Rachel didn’t want Bryan to see her before the wedding and vice versa, the usual wedding tradition, so as a result in order for People Mag to make their deadline, I guess they couldn’t wait, so they took this ‘back to back’ photo!”

Loading...

Lindsay previously told Hollywood Life that she knew people would “shocked” by her wedding gown choice. The Bachelorette star also teased a flowy gown in an interview with Page Six last year. In the interview, Lindsay revealed that when she hired famed designer Randi Rahm to create the perfect wedding gown for her she made it clear she was game for anything except a “sexy,” body-hugging dress. The Bachelorette star explained that she is a “curvy” girl and didn’t want anything that hugged her figure or put the focus on “the wrong thing” on her wedding day.

Rachel Lindsay originally wanted to wear a pantsuit to her wedding.

The Bachelorette star and her fiancé got engaged in 2017 at a castle in Spain.