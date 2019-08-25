‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Marries Bryan Abasolo In Dream Destination Wedding In Mexico

The 'Bachelorette' star tied the knot with her final pick two years after a breathtaking proposal in Spain.

Rachel Lindsay has finally married Bryan Abasolo. The Bachelorette star, 34, tied the knot with the 39-year-old Miami chiropractor in a stunning ceremony in Mexico. The Bachelorette couple exchanged vows at the Royalton Suites Cancún on Saturday, People reports.

Wedding planner Michael Russo revealed that Lindsay and Abasolo “exchanged their personal handwritten vows” in front of family, friends, and guests from Bachelor Nation, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, and Bibiana Julian.

Despite originally teasing that she wanted to wear a pantsuit to her wedding, the bride wore a gorgeous, embroidered, beaded and tulle Randi Rahm gown. The groom wore an off-white tuxedo that featured gray trim.

Lindsay previously told People she chose Rahm to design her gown because the New York designer “gets” her.

“I wore her dresses on [The Bachelorette] and I knew that she was the perfect person to capture the essence of me in a wedding dress,” Lindsay said.

The Bachelorette star added that she chose a lightweight, airy dress because she wanted to be able to “move around on the dance floor” at her wedding reception.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lindsay revealed that Rahm even designed the stunning embellished dress she wore when Abasolo proposed to her in 2017. Former Bachelorette Ashley Herbert also wore a Rahm-designed dress for her 2012 televised wedding to J.P. Rosenbaum.

All About the Romantic Wedding Gown The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Wore to Marry Bryan Abasolo https://t.co/yiVAtTEBSs — People (@people) August 25, 2019

Bachelorette fans had hopes that Lindsay and Abasolo would have a televised wedding like fellow Bachelor Nation couples Hebert and Rosenbaum, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, but it wasn’t in the cards. The Bachelorette star admitted she originally wanted a TV wedding but ended up “thankful” to curate her big day on her own terms.

“It’s not going to be televised and it will be filmed and maybe we’ll release it to the fans or do it with some outlet, but it won’t be, like, a special that you’ve seen in the past,” Lindsay previously told Us Weekly of her wedding.

Loading...

Abasolo proposed to Lindsay with a 3-carat Neil Lane sparkler at a castle in Spain during the finale of her Bachelorette season in 2017. The couple lived together in Lindsay’s Dallas hometown before relocating to Miami earlier this year. Lindsay has already been vocal about the fact that she wants several babies with Abasolo now that they are married.

Rachel Lindsay is the fourth Bachelorette star to marry her final pick from the ABC dating show. Past Bachelorettes to tie the knot with their final rose recipients include Hebert, original series star Trista Sutter, and Desiree Hartsock. JoJo Fletcher and Becca Kufrin are still engaged to their Bachelorette fiancés.