’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Tells Pedro Jimeno’s Family They Are ‘United’

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have had their share of relationship drama while appearing on the TLC series, 90 Day Fiancé, but Chantel is adamant that the couple present a “united front” while dealing with her in-laws, according to a report from People.

During this week’s episode of The Family Chantel, Chantel is seen telling her mother, Karen, about an upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic to visit her husband’s family. It seems Pedro’s grandmother is ill and he has decided to return to his home island to visit with her and the rest of his family.

After learning about her husband’s plans, Chantel decides to tag along to prevent her husband from giving into the temptation of having an affair with a woman from his past. As Chantel explains the situation to her mother, it becomes clear that Karen doesn’t approve. The Everetts have been suspicious of Pedro and his family since the beginning of the couple’s relationship. Karen has even accused Pedro’s mother and sister of orchestrating his marriage to Chantel in order to get Pedro to the United States, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Karen takes the opportunity to remind her daughter of the strained relationship between the two families, but Chantel stands firm in her decision to stick with her man.

“I really want Pedro’s family and friends to realize that him and I are together and our relationship is strong and I’m here to stay,” she says. “I want Pedro to tell whoever that girl was that he was flouncing around the island with, I want him to tell her that he’s married to me and that’s final.”

“Well, guess what? I’ve seen your husband do a lot of things that are not good ideas,” Karen reponds. “Maybe I should go with you.”

Karen later decides to invited the entire Everett gang on the trip to the island, including Chantel’s sister, Winter, who has just learned that her boyfriend of six years, Jah, has been hiding a secret child, according to a report from ScreenRant.

The discovery was made after Karen and Chantel hired a private investigator to dig into Jah’s background. The curious duo later revealed their findings to Winter, who confronted her boyfriend about his 9-year-old son from a previous relationship. It’s not yet clear why Jah neglected to tell Winter about his first child since she’s already aware of his other child, a daughter she has helped raised throughout their relationship, but fans can watch as the rest of the story unfolds on The Family Chantel, which airs on Mondays on TLC.