Watch Udinese Calcio Vs. AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Milan Open New Season Quest For Redemption

New AC Milan Manager Marco Giampaolo is expected to lead the club back to the UEFA Champions League this season, and the quest begins on the road against Udinese Calcio.

The failure of eight-time European Cup winners AC Milan to eve qualify for this season’s UEFA Champions League cast manager Gennaro Gattuso his job, and has put pressure on his replacement, former Sampdoria and Empoli boss Marco Giampaolo, to take the team back to a top-four finish at least. But Milan have won just twice in their last seven trips to Udine, according to The Sun, and that is where they begin their quest for redemption when they face Udinese Calcio in the opening Serie A 2019/2020 match for both clubs, a game that will stream live from Dacia Arena.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Serie A opening weekend match on Sunday, pitting last season’s fifth-place finisher AC Milan against 12th-place Udinese Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli, also known as Dacia Arena, in Udine, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, on Sunday, August 25.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the livestream at noon EDT on Sunday, or 9 a.m. PDT. Fans in India can catch the stream starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday night.

Giampaolo has imposed a new formation on Milan’s side, going with a 4-3-1-2 that faces its first test against the Udinese club. But according a report by Milan News, the new manager says that he will rely only on players from last year’s squad to execute the new plan in the opener.

That leaves out such summer acquisitions as 21-year-old French left-back Theo Hernández, who arrived on $22.8 million transfer from La Liga’s Real Madrid, according to TransfrMarket, and Portugal Under-21 international Rafael Leão, who was picked up from French side Lille at a cost of $28.5 million.

Udinese are another team looking to improve on a disappointing season in which they cycled through not just two but three managers, according to SB Nation. The club appears to have settled on the last of that trio, Igor Tudor, to open the new season, but how long Tudor lasts at the reins of Le Zebrette could depend at least in part on how the club performs against AC Milan on Sunday.

New AC Milan signing Theo Hernandez, formerly of Real Madrid, starts his Serie A career on the bench. Rob Foldy / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan Italian Serie A match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Zebrette vs. Diavolo matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

In the United Kingdom, streaming video will be provided by Premier Sports, while in Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Calcio. In Canada, every 2019-2020 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In India, Serie A Pass will carry a livestream, as will SonyLiv.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan match live, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.